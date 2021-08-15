Exeter Hospital recently introduced the new MassGeneral for Children (MGfC) at Exeter Hospital pediatric hospitalist program. This new collaboration expands the pediatric services available at Exeter Hospital.
Through this program, Exeter Hospital now has an in-hospital MassGeneral for Children pediatrician onsite 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These pediatric hospitalists provide coverage of the newborn nursery and support the obstetric service at The Family Center, as well as providing coverage for Exeter Hospital’s inpatient pediatric unit. Additionally, MassGeneral’s pediatricians will provide the clinical care for all pediatric patients in the Emergency Department (ED).
“We recognize that patients and families appreciate the ability to get the care they need in the community in which they live,” said Dr. Derek Trapasso, FAAP, director of MassGeneral for Children Community Hospital Medical Program and Medical Director, MassGeneral for Children at Exeter Hospital. “We believe that having our hospitalists available 24 hours a day provides a new, tangible, and exciting benefit to the local community.”
The MassGeneral for Children at Exeter Hospital service offers the additional benefit of providing access to the full range of MGfC pediatric specialists. Should a patient require transfer, there is the support of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), and pediatric inpatient unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“This collaboration brings a new level of care to families in our community,” said Michelle Savoie, director of The Family Center at Exeter Hospital. “Time is often critical with children, so by providing expert pediatric care onsite, we are able to treat more patients right here, close to home.”
“We are thrilled that Exeter Hospital now provides specialized pediatric hospital care for children,” said Dr. Alexandra Bonesho, Core Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine. “The pediatric hospitalists’ focus on inpatient and ED care helps Exeter Hospital provide the highest possible quality of care in our community. This change also allows the current core pediatricians to be present in the office consistently with more time available to see our patients.”