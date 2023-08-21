LIFE-HEALTH-BRAIN-TUMORS-DMT

"The most common brain tumor is actually what's called a meningioma, which is a tumor that arises not in the brain itself, but it arises from the lining that surrounds the brain, the meninges," says Dr. Wendy Sherman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

A diagnosis of a brain tumor can be frightening. Of the more than 100 types of brain tumors, meningioma and glioblastoma are two of the most common.

Dr. Wendy Sherman, a Mayo Clinic neuro-oncologist explains the differences in these brain tumors and why research is crucial to help move towards a cure.