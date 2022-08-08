Nutrition Myths

A balanced diet consists not only of fruits and vegetables, but also whole grains and healthy fats.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: As a woman in my 40s, I’ve experienced a wide variety of diet fads come and go. One week I read it’s bad to eat carbs. The next week, it’s full-fat dairy products. I’ve seen articles that say I should only eat between certain hours of the day. There is a lot of contradictory information. How do I distinguish between nutrition myth and fact?

ANSWER: Among the sea of information about nutrition is a tide of inaccuracies. It can seem challenging to know what is good for you.