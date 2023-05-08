dreamstime_m_133508982

Melatonin is sold as a sleep aid.

 Dreamstime/TNS

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I often struggle to fall asleep at night, and then I have difficulty staying asleep. This pattern tends to occur more in the springtime. A friend suggested I try melatonin. Are there any side effects to worry about with melatonin use? Are there other things I can do to help get more rest?

ANSWER: Getting a good night’s sleep is important. It can be frustrating when you struggle to fall and stay asleep.Work, household responsibilities and family commitments sometimes take priority over sleep. Factor in a partner’s snoring or unexpected challenges, such as financial worries or an illness, and quality sleep might be even more elusive.