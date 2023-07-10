LIFE-HEALTH-CHILDREN-TEETH-DMT

Children who have decay in their baby teeth are more likely to have decay in their adult teeth.

 Dreamstime/TNS

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My 7-month-old daughter recently got her first tooth. She likes to chew on her teething ring. I want to start good dental habits early and create a routine of brushing her teeth twice a day. When should I introduce a toothbrush so she can get comfortable with it? Do you have any other tips for establishing good oral hygiene early?

ANSWER: Dental infections are one of the most common infections in children. Even though dentistry has come a long way with the latest dental advancements, you still have to play an active role in your own dental care — and your children’s.