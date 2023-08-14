LIFE-HEALTH-PERIMENOPAUSE-DMT

Every woman’s experience with perimenopause is different. Family, friends and other groups can offer support.

 Dreamstime

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am 41 years old, and at my last women’s health appointment, I was told I was in perimenopause. What exactly does that mean? I haven’t had any symptoms. What should I expect? Is there anything I should be doing to prepare?

ANSWER: Perimenopause refers to the time of your life when your body starts making the natural transition to menopause, marking the end of the reproductive years. Perimenopause can begin as early as your mid 30s. As you go through perimenopause, your body’s production of estrogen — the main female hormone — rises and falls. These fluctuations can bring on symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Once you have gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, you have officially transitioned from perimenopause to menopause. Menopause can happen in your 40s or 50s, but the average age is 51.