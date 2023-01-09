U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan visited the Farnum Center in Manchester on Monday to discuss her new medication-assisted treatment law. She took a tour there with Mayor Joyce Craig before holding a roundtable discussion with her, Farnum staff and other New Hampshire public health leaders. She is at center, with Mayor Craig, at right, and Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH, left.
MANCHESTER — Drug overdoses are on the rise in the state’s largest city, with a “significant percentage” occurring among homeless people, Mayor Joyce Craig said Monday.
“It’s important to note that a significant percentage of the overdoses that we are seeing right now — about 50% — are coming from individuals without a home,” Craig said during a roundtable discussion on treatment services to combat the opioid crisis.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., headlined the discussion of a recently signed law spearheaded by her and others to increase access to medication-assisted treatment.
“Evidence is real clear that medication-assisted treatment, otherwise known as MAT, is the single best, most effective option for treating patients with substance use disorder,” Hassan said at the Farnum Center, which offers alcohol and drug treatment programs.
The law removed a requirement for doctors to get a waiver to dispense it.
“That should in fact really allow many more providers here in New Hampshire and across the country to prescribe this critical treatment,” Hassan said.
After the discussion, Annette Escalante, senior vice president of substance use treatment service at Farnum, said it will help.
“I think it will expand and open up more opportunities for clients to access MAT treatments,” Escalante said.
More than 8,000 people in New Hampshire accessed medication-assisted treatment through Medicaid expansion during the 2022 fiscal year worth $21.6 million, according to Jake Berry, vice president of policy for New Futures, a nonprofit that advocates, educates, and collaborates to improve the health and wellness of New Hampshire residents.
Dr. Marie Ramas, a family physician and medical director at the Gatehouse Treatment Center in Nashua, said people treated for addictions need a “holistic housing situation” to help reenter society.
“You could house people that are under-resourced, have medical care in the same place, have your social services and care management in one place and provide a healthy safe space, but the resources are not there, the space is not available in New Hampshire,” Ramas said.