U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan visited the Farnum Center in Manchester on Monday to discuss her new medication-assisted treatment law. She took a tour there with Mayor Joyce Craig before holding a roundtable discussion with her, Farnum staff and other New Hampshire public health leaders. She is at center, with Mayor Craig, at right, and Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH, left.

MANCHESTER — Drug overdoses are on the rise in the state’s largest city, with a “significant percentage” occurring among homeless people, Mayor Joyce Craig said Monday.

“It’s important to note that a significant percentage of the overdoses that we are seeing right now — about 50% — are coming from individuals without a home,” Craig said during a roundtable discussion on treatment services to combat the opioid crisis.

