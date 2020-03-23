The mayors of the state’s two largest cities asked Gov. Chris Sununu Monday to issue a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, joining a growing number of public officials and business executives asking the governor to do so.
In a joint statement, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess urged Sununu to tell all Granite Staters — with the exception of first responders and workers providing essential services — to stay home to prevent further transmission of the virus.
The statement was issued just ahead of a Monday COVID-19 briefing, in which state officials announced the number of cases in the Granite State now top 100, along with the first confirmed death from coronavirus in New Hampshire.
“I understand this isn’t an easy decision, and this is an unprecedented situation we now find ourselves in,” Craig said in a statement. “However, I believe this move is necessary to keep Granite Staters safe. The sooner everyone stays home, avoids unnecessary travel and non-essential activities, the better chance we have to flatten the curve and save lives.”
“We are making this request based upon the advice of our local medical experts and our public health department,” Donchess said in the statement. “For the health of the people in our community, we need to require work from home for non-essential employees, and we need to take all other reasonable precautions, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Medical experts predict that if people are not physically separated, we may see hundreds of people sick and needing hospitalization — more than the available hospital beds — at the same time right in our community. We are seeking to do everything we can to reduce the likelihood of this possibility and to save lives.”
Craig said she was saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 death in the Granite State.
“My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time,” Craig said in a statement. “COVID-19 activity is increasing throughout the state. This pandemic is a silent threat — it spreads before you even know you’ve caught it. It’s upon all of us to do our part to take the necessary precautions to avoid community spread.”
On Monday, Sununu said he was limiting all gatherings to no more than 10 people, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He urged New Hampshire residents to stay home whenever possible, and continue practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The governor said anyone over 60 and people with underlying medical conditions should stay at home. Sununu said additional measures might be necessary in the future, but stopped short of announcing any new restrictions.
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the local business community recognizes that “the sooner we get a handle on this dangerous disease, the sooner we can get back to ‘business as usual’ and stabilize the economy.”
“We’ve encouraged our members to follow CDC and public health employer guidelines since the onset of this issue,” said Skelton. “I think most businesses have done so and adapted the operations to best extent possible, whether that includes implementing remote work-from-home polices or social distancing in the workplace, ensuring sick employees stay home, reducing operations, or temporary closure.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and state health officials issued a stay-at-home advisory effective until Tuesday, April 7. Baker also ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, starting Tuesday.
Examples of essential organizations and employees include health care, law enforcement, food manufacturers, grocers, utilities, transportation and public works.
Baker drew a distinction between his orders and a mandated shelter-in-place, saying he did not believe that he “can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end.”
Monday also marked the first day of Baker’s ordered closure of all child care facilities, with exemptions for about 300 facilities serving the families of emergency personnel, medical staff and workers deemed critical to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a new executive order effective Monday that closes all nonessential businesses, organizations, establishments and facilities in the state.
“Let me be clear, we are not issuing or ordering a shelter in place directive or forcing people to stay home,” Hogan said in a statement.