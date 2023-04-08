Chloe Bertrand, 23, of Mont Vernon is non-verbal and has developmental disabilities. With assistance, she runs Chloe’s Shredding Shack, her own data destruction business.

As of this month, she has a new health-preserving and cost-saving option: dental insurance through Medicaid — a godsend for adults who can’t afford to pay for oral health care. Some have delayed tooth and gum treatment for months or years. For others, tooth loss has become an inevitable sign of aging. Bertrand is fortunate: for two years her parents have footed her dental bills.