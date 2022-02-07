Nearly 60% of New Hampshire residents on Medicaid face challenges enrolling in the program, including long wait times, difficult websites, and stigma associated with the program, an advocacy group said last week.
The Rights and Democracy Institute said New Hampshire leaders need to do more to ensure access to the Medicaid program, which offers health coverage for poor people and elderly in nursing homes. Revenues from both the federal and state government fund the program; states have broad latitude in determining who is eligible.
Despite the barriers, Medicaid — which was expanded as part of the Obamacare health insurance initiative — has continued to grow in New Hampshire.
According to the state Insurance Department, Medicaid enrollment in New Hampshire reached a record 223,000 last July. Also, late last month the Biden administration noted that a record 14.5 million Americans signed up for Obamacare during the recently ended Marketplace open enrollment period.
The administration credited the increase to American Rescue Plan spending, which lowered premiums by 23%.
But in New Hampshire, 60% of Medicaid-eligible recipients surveyed by Rights and Democracy said they faced barriers enrolling in the program, the organization said.
11% said an office was not nearby to enroll in person.
44% said they experienced long wait times while trying to enroll over the telephone.
20% found the website difficult to navigate, and another 13% either didn’t have internet access or a computer or other device to go online.
31% felt stigma or shame applying.
28% either didn’t understand how to apply or lacked the time to do so.
“Every year you must reapply either with the online system or via paperwork,” said Manchester resident Marcella Termini, a mother of three who spoke during a virtual news conference. One mistake means a parent could lose coverage or be subject to an audit, she said.
Minorities were twice as likely to feel shame or stigma in applying than White people, according to the survey.
The Center for Popular Democracy published the findings and released the New Hampshire findings along with those for six other states last week.
Heather Stockwell, the health care justice organizer for Rights & Democracy, said she hopes the findings will strengthen and guide efforts to expand Medicaid access in the state.
Efforts to expand Medicaid coverage in New Hampshire include adult dental benefits, postpartum benefits for mothers who now see their benefits revoked after 60 days, and benefits for legally present immigrant pregnant women and children who now have to wait five years for eligibility.