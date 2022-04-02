Q: There’s so much going on with new medical treatments, but are they actually making a difference in my health today? — Gregory Y., Columbus, Ohio
A: It’s been an exciting year in medical research, with more insights into how cancer forms and how to stop it, how genes operate, and how technology can personalize medicine. Every year, the Cleveland Clinic identifies the top 10 breakthroughs. This year’s are:
1. More mRNA vaccines: Beyond those for COVID-19, others are being developed to treat infections, such as Zika and some cancers, and to prevent cancers, such as breast cancer.
2. Improved accuracy in detecting prostate cancer metastasis: Using what’s called a PMSA PET scan, it’s now possible to detect an antigen on cancer cells’ surface that’s a potential biomarker for the disease.
3. More power to lower LDL cholesterol: Using a twice-yearly injection of inclisiran along with a statin may improve compliance and save lives.
4. A new diabetes medication: Although still in phase 3 trials, a once-weekly injection of GIP and GLP-1 agonists may be a new way to get the pancreas to release insulin and to reduce blood sugar spikes after eating.
5. A rapid cure for post-partum depression: A neurosteroid, administered by IV for 60 hours, appears to control the brain’s stress response by targeting deficient brain signaling.
6. A first-ever treatment for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: There’s now a medication that targets heart muscle to reduce abnormal contractions that put the heart into overdrive. It may be approved for use this month.
7. Hot-flash zapper using nonhormonal drugs — NK3R antagonists: Additional studies are needed before it is available.
8. Implantable movement stimulators for paralyzed limbs: Designated as a breakthrough device, these implanted electrodes collect movement signals from the brain and decode them into movement commands.
9. & 10. Two AI-powered advances: AI algorithms can detect risk factors for sepsis in real time and spur early intervention, saving lives. And machine learning is allowing doctors to select more effective medications, along with personalized doses and medication combinations.
Q: I am afraid my 15-year-old daughter is developing an eating disorder. What are the signs? — Lorie J., Jacksonville, Fla.
A: Disordered eating can result from stress, poor nutritional habits, food fads and fad diets. It can contribute to obesity, nutritional deficiencies and emotional upset, requiring therapy. Then, there are two more serious and specific psychiatric eating disorders, anorexia nervosa and bulimia. During COVID-19, we have seen an increase in these conditions among young (usually) girls. One hospital in Australia reports admissions of children with anorexia nervosa for nutritional rehabilitation jumped 104% compared with the three previous years.
If you see disordered eating, help your child find a support group of like-minded kids with whom to share interests and concerns, encourage joining a sports team or a gym, and create an at-home environment where you have meals together. Offering the option of talk therapy is also effective — and kind. The past two years have disrupted school routines, interfered with social activities, caused fear of the unknown, and, in many cases, put the whole family in high-stress situations. You should acknowledge these pressures and talk about them.
Signs of anorexia nervosa and bulimia are more extreme. They include preoccupation with food and a distortion of body image. There is a need for a sense of control over life and saying “no” to food provides that. She — or he — will believe she is fat no matter how thin she becomes. The symptoms of bulimia are usually different. With bulimia, a teen may binge on high-calorie foods and/or purge by vomiting, engaging in extreme exercise, and/or using laxatives. Signs of purging are spending a long time in the bathroom and running water to cover sounds.
For information and advice on treating these conditions, call the National Eating Disorders Association at 800-931-2237. Don’t put off reaching out to your daughter and finding help if needed.