A proposal to add benefits to Medicare and provide hearing, vision and dental insurance to seniors would be among the most costly parts of the massive reconciliation bill Congress is considering, but New Hampshire advocates for dental care and seniors say dental coverage is long overdue.
Medicare, the federal health insurance program for retirees implemented in the 1960s, does not include dental, hearing or vision care. For people who have dental insurance through their jobs, the decrease in coverage can be a shock upon retirement.
Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries -- 47% -- do not have any dental coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which leaves seniors to pay out-of-pocket or forgo care.
"In general, if people don't have coverage, they don't go to the dentist," said Tom Raffio, president and CEO of dental insurance company Northeast Delta Dental. "Many people still view dental as discretionary rather than essential for overall health."
Retirees can buy additional insurance coverage for those needs -- but some don't. Not everyone can afford extra insurance, like a Medicare Advantage plan or private insurance, to help pay for dental care. And some of those plans also have high deductibles and annual coverage limits, which leave seniors on the hook for out-of-pocket costs they may not be able to afford.
"It's not available because people can't afford it," said Todd Fahey of the New Hampshire AARP. "Millions of older Americans can't fill cavities, treat infections or fix teeth."
According to a 2015 report, 12% of New Hampshire adults over 65 had lost all their teeth and 40% had lost six or more teeth. In Coos County, a quarter of seniors had lost all their teeth, according to the report, and poorer seniors were far more likely than the wealthy to have lost their teeth.
According to research compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of seniors in the U.S. have gum disease, and one in five suffers from untreated tooth decay.
Impacted teeth
One proposed piece of the Democrats’ massive reconciliation bill, the Build Back Better Act, is adding those dental, hearing and vision benefits to Medicare, so that retired people with limited means can afford to take care of their eyes, ears and teeth.
The proposal is costly, Fahey said, but he underlined that regular dental care is likely to prevent more expensive emergency care and other health problems -- saving money in the long run.
Good oral health has been connected to a number of other health conditions, Fahey said. When oral health suffers, so does physical health -- from an inability to eat healthy food, to the potential for infections and oral cancers that can become life-threatening.
The health of a person's teeth can have mental health consequences too, Fahey said. Self-consciousness about one's teeth can lead people to avoid socializing, Fahey said, contributing to seniors' social isolation.
One controversial discussion point is whether to include dental benefits under Medicare Part B, the "basic" part of the program that covers regular check-ups and medically necessary care. The American Dental Association has come out against this idea, concerned that the coverage won't cover the cost of service.
Providers hurt, too
Not having dental insurance keeps people away from the dentist, Fahey said. Although the American Dental Association worries about how dentists would be affected by Medicare reimbursement rates -- which typically pay health care providers less than private insurance -- treating uninsured people has contributed to the closure of at least one dental clinic in Manchester.
The lack of dental insurance for adults was a major factor in the Easterseals dental clinic, which served low-income patients, closing last year. Only about 2% of the clinic's patients had private insurance, said Easterseals Chief Financial Officer Nancy Rollins in 2020, leaving most patients to pay out of pocket. The clinic could not support itself while caring for so many uninsured patients, Rollins said.
Nothing about the Build Back Better Act is certain. Its passage is far from assured, and it is possible compromises intended to bring down the bill's overall cost will mean the dental, vision and hearing coverage for Medicare recipients will be cut.
Even if it is passed, it's likely many of the new benefits could take years to set up. A recent proposal for dental benefits from the House Ways and Means committee estimated dental coverage for Medicare recipients could begin in 2028.
Raffio said the problem isn't getting any smaller, especially as New Hampshire's population grows older.
“As we get older, if anything, our oral health needs increase,” he said.