You’ve heard of an alpha male, well now there’s alpha-gal — syndrome, that is. It’s a tick-bite-caused allergy to meat and other products that come from mammals, such as dairy, and even to some pharmaceuticals, like the cancer drug cetuximab.

The main source of the allergy is the bite of a lone star tick, common in the Midwest, South and mid-Atlantic areas of the country.

