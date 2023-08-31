You’ve heard of an alpha male, well now there’s alpha-gal — syndrome, that is. It’s a tick-bite-caused allergy to meat and other products that come from mammals, such as dairy, and even to some pharmaceuticals, like the cancer drug cetuximab.
The main source of the allergy is the bite of a lone star tick, common in the Midwest, South and mid-Atlantic areas of the country.
And it’s estimated that up to 450,000 folks in the U.S. may have contracted alpha-gal since 2010.
Alpha-gal syndrome can cause symptoms that range from a mild rash or gastrointestinal upset to life-threatening anaphylaxis (that’s why you need to carry an Epi-pen if you are diagnosed). If you find that you’re having such reactions two to six hours after eating meat or dairy, ask your doctor for a blood test to see if you have the condition.
Many doctors won’t think of alpha-gal as a possible cause of your symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully 42% of 1,500 doctors surveyed had never heard of alpha-gal syndrome and 35% said they were not confident in their ability to detect or treat the illness.
So be on the alert for tick bites — and make sure to always use a repellant with 10%-30% DEET, wear long socks or pants when you’re in grassy, wooded, or rural areas, and do a skin check before you go back indoors.
You know I think you should eliminate all red meats from your diet — but this is not the way to learn to do it.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.