Kyra Pellant doesn't like silence. So she banished it from her life.

The 29-year-old in Los Angeles wakes up at 6 a.m., pops in her AirPods and starts listening to podcasts. She listens to shows about wellness or true crime while she commutes and works her day job as a marketer. Then she heads to her second gig as a workout instructor, podcasts playing all the while. She listens while she cooks and winds down for the night, and finally she falls asleep - with a podcast playing.