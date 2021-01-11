Lakes Region Mental Health Center is moving its Plymouth office.
Effective Jan. 18, it will be moving from 599 Tenney Mountain Highway to 81 Highland St. in Plymouth.
According to a news release, LRMHC purchased and renovated the 4,318-square-foot building on Highland Street.
“It is conveniently located within walking distance of the hospital, Plymouth elementary and high schools, Plymouth State University and the Plymouth downtown district,” Maggie Pritchard, Lakes Region Mental Health Center chief executive officer, said in a statement.
“This facility has been designed to improve accessibility, enhance LRMHC’s approach to integrated care and solidify our medical identity while allowing for further expansion of services.”
The location will house both Adult and Child & Family services.
The building has offices for nine therapists, two prescribers, a nurse, two managers, an exam room, an office dedicated for the provision of telehealth services, medical records, patient check-in and registration desk, a kitchenette, a large conference room and an office for visiting staff.
A smaller building at 77 Highland St. will be used by the staff providing community-based care.
“Every one of us is affected by mental illness; whether it is your own illness or that of a loved one, a friend, neighbor, co-worker or employee,” Pritchard said in the news release.
“One in five adults and children experiences some sort of mental health issue in their lifetime, be it anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or a serious mental illness.”
Pritchard said community care is more cost-effective than hospitalization and more humane than long stays in hospital emergency rooms.
Phone numbers will remain the same for LRMHC. General: 603-524-1100, 24/7 Emergency: 603-528-0305.
For more information, visit www.lrmhc.org.