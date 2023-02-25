Todd Donovan

Lt. Todd Donovan recently retired after 30 years with the Derry Fire Department. Donovan, who has struggled with mental illness since childhood, is currently president of the board of National Alliance on Mental Illness-NH.

 PROVIDED BY TODD DONOVAN

Lt. Todd Donovan retired in July from the Derry Fire Department with accolades and honors for 30 years of distinguished service as a firefighter and paramedic. During those decades dedicated to helping others, he battled mental illness.

Donovan, 53, first attempted suicide at age 8. “I don’t remember why other than just I was extremely angry and I know that I wanted to die,” he said.

Heads Up
Barbara Van Dahlen

Barbara Van Dahlen speaks at the kickoff of the Five Signs Campaign at the White House in 2015. It’s important to recognize signs of mental illness, Van Dahlen said, because everyone, not just professionals, can help friends and loved ones in crisis.
Five signs

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick holds the Campaign to Change Direction’s pamphlet showing five signs of a mental health problem: withdrawal, agitation, hopelessness, decline in personal care and change in personality.
'Stigma Free'

“Stigma Free,” the name of Todd Donovan’s sailboat, reflects his philosophy of being open about mental illness.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.