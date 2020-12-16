Since a COVID-19 outbreak was announced at the Merrimack County House of Corrections last week, the number of positive cases in the jail has almost doubled.
As of Dec. 16, there are 23 inmates who have active COVID-19 cases, according to Ross Cunningham, the jail’s superintendent, and another 12 have recovered — a total of 35 COVID-19 cases among inmates. There were 19 cases when the outbreak was made public.
Cunningham said the people who have tested positive are in a separate dormitory of the jail. Cunningham said jail staff cleared that wing in March for use during the coronavirus pandemic. The wing sat empty for nine months, Cunningham said, until the jail’s first COVID-19 cases this month.
Staff are not crossing back and forth between the COVID-19 wing and the general jail population, Cunningham said.
People in the jail had access to wear masks, Cunningham said, and staff was trying to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
“We are doing our best to mirror those guidelines,” Cunningham said. “We are doing our level best at managing the situation.”