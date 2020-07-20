An art therapist who specializes in mindfulness and meditation says that children living in a COVID-19 world are dealing with a whole new set of realities and may be feeling particularly anxious or depressed this summer.
Janet Curcio Wilson, who owns Inspired Learning Coaching in Amherst, runs 10-week programs to help get families get back on track based on her more than 42 years of working with children and young adults.
Curcio Wilson said she has used modified guided imagery — often called visualization or self-hypnosis — on children as young as 6.
“I can teach them a little story that’s designed for them to be able to repeat for themselves when they’re going to bed at night and I find tremendous gains in helping parents to make some of the mindfulness practices part of the nighttime routine,” she said.
Curcio Wilson said children are asked to wear a headband with speakers so they can listen to a story or soothing music as they focus on their breath and resetting of their brain.
The therapist said that parents take part in the sessions in her office with the child so they can learn the language she is using.
“Ultimately, if done well, it becomes part of a family practice,” Curcio Wilson said. “They’re learning a whole new way of processing emotions as a family and as a result, everybody benefits.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website about helping children cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way.
Some common changes to watch for include excessive crying or irritation, returning to behaviors they have outgrown, difficulties with concentration and unexplained headaches or body pain.
The CDC site has a link with ways to relax using deep breaths, stretching and meditation.
Health officials recommend that teens and young adults keep a schedule and talk with someone they trust about their thoughts and feelings.
CDC also has advice for teens and young adults to cope with grief related to the feeling of loss or distress over the changes in their lives.
Curcio Wilson describes grief as “love with no place to go” and said everyone is feeling a sense of loss due to the pandemic.
For more information, email jcwilson@inspiredlearningllc.net.