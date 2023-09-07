Mission Zero is the state's six-pronged approach to end the practice of boarding people in mental health crisis in hospital emergency rooms by May 2024 -- the target date negotiated in a lawsuit involving the New Hampshire Hospital Association and the Department of Health and Human Services.
As part of Mission Zero:
A $1 million federal grant to DHHS will help nine of the state's 10 community mental health centers figure out how to build out integrated mental health and substance abuse services. Two Certified Community Mental Health Centers, including Center for Life Management (CLM) in Derry, are to have preliminary certification by May 2024.
Crisis stabilization centers, now in the Lakes Region and at CLM, will provide care for up to 23 hours plus referrals to relevant community services.
Starting this fall, care "traffic control" will help ensure that adults referred for inpatient mental health treatment are receiving timely care in the right place.
Roughly $16 million has been allocated to build Solution Health's 120-bed behavioral health hospital in southern New Hampshire and open five mental health emergency mental health beds at Dartmouth Health. Solution Health expects to admit the hospital's first patients by early 2025. Dartmouth Health's beds will be online by fall 2024.
Four 5-bed residential programs around the state will serve people with co-occurring mental health issues, intellectual disabilities and/or medical complexities, with the goal of helping them transition to the community.
Modeled on a successful Seacoast program that uses landlord incentives, more permanent supportive housing will be created for people with serious mental illness. Contracts are anticipated this fall.