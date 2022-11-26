US-NEWS-PUBLICHEALTH-FUNDING-2-MCT

ELKO, Nev. — When Elko County commissioners rejected a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could have helped the county create a health department or health district, Kayla Hopkins pleaded with them to reconsider.

Hopkins, who has lived for nearly nine years in the sprawling rural county that forms the northeastern corner of Nevada, told the board how she struggled through postpartum depression and needed mental health resources.

Abigail Wheeler presented a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Elko County, Nevada, commission last year, telling the board the funding could help the town create a health department or district and give Elko more local control over public health. The commission disagreed. 
