Marla Reagan began carefully documenting her living conditions after mold started appearing on the walls, ceilings and window sills of the Sanford, Maine, apartment where she lived with her son.

She took photographs, called her landlord, hired a mold testing company, and called code enforcement and the city's housing authority. Instead of quick intervention to prevent the spread of the mold and the looming rodent and bee infestations in the apartment building, Reagan and her son almost became homeless.