Manchester’s Macenzee Keller, 20, cradles her baby boy, Zack, as they met for the first time at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon over two months after his birth. Keller delivered Zack via emergency cesarean section while in a coma after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant.
Macenzee Keller was in a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19 when her son, Zack, was born.
The 20-year-old from Manchester had the baby at Catholic Medical Center shortly after being diagnosed with COVID and being placed on a ventilator. The baby was delivered by cesarean section on Nov. 28 while Keller was critically ill.
Keller was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon before being able to meet her newborn.
Earlier this month, she met her 2-month-old for the first time at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
“It’s a new experience, but I’m excited to become a mom,” Keller said after meeting her son for the first time. “He was big!”
Keller, who was unvaccinated when she contracted the virus, had been planning to get vaccinated after she gave birth, according to a news release from DHMC. She wishes she had been vaccinated and encourages others to do so, the hospital said.
“Definitely get vaccinated. Being as sick as I was, was definitely scary, and I don’t want anybody to have to go through that,” Keller said in a statement.
Keller received lifesaving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a highly specialized blood oxygenation treatment used on seriously ill patients, for 47 days, according to the hospital.
“There were some times where we were wondering how or if she would be able to recover, but over the last few weeks, she’s made an amazing recovery,” said Clinical Nurse Ciaran Moloney in a YouTube video produced by the hospital.
He called it a “Miraculous moment” for everyone in the intensive care unit.
“Never give up hope,” said Brandi Milliner, Keller’s mother, who cared for baby Zack while her daughter was in the hospital. “Miracles happen every single day, and she’s ours.”