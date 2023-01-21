 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Mom-nibus' would bring services, protections for NH moms

Family matters

From left, Lucas, Philip, Quinn and MacKenzie Nicholson of Nottingham visiting the Ice Castles in North Woodstock last winter. MacKenzie Nicholson is with Moms Rising, a grassroots organization that supports a “Mom-nibus” bill in New Hampshire that would provide services to pregnant and post-partum moms.

 Provided by the Nicholson family

Nancy Glynn of Sutton knew something was wrong when she started to feel some of the same symptoms she had during her first pregnancy, which ended with her son, Hunter, arriving eight weeks premature.

Glynn was just 25 weeks along in her second pregnancy when a fetal medicine specialist gave her an ultimatum: “We need to either deliver today or we’re expecting you to have a stillborn tomorrow.”

Nicholson family

MacKenzie Nicholson and family

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred