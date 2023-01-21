'Mom-nibus' would bring services, protections for NH moms

Nancy Glynn of Sutton knew something was wrong when she started to feel some of the same symptoms she had during her first pregnancy, which ended with her son, Hunter, arriving eight weeks premature.
Glynn was just 25 weeks along in her second pregnancy when a fetal medicine specialist gave her an ultimatum: “We need to either deliver today or we’re expecting you to have a stillborn tomorrow.”
Her son, Sawyer, was so tiny that doctors could not intubate him. “I was slightly hysterical,” Glynn said.
Her husband, Michael Gebo, recognized what she could not. “He said, ‘Can you make him comfortable and can we hold our son?’”
They held their infant “and watched him take his last breaths as he passed away,” she said.
The loss was difficult for her older son to understand and took a toll on her own mental health, Glynn said. “Here I am thinking I’m supposed to have two boys, and I have empty arms,” she remembers.
Glynn had qualified for Medicaid because she was pregnant, and for a time that covered the serious health complications she endured after the birth, as well as grief counseling. But when that coverage ended, so did the counseling and the medical care.
Glynn and other women who have been through traumatic pregnancy-related experiences will bring their voices to Concord when the so-called “Mom-nibus” bill comes up for discussion this legislative session.
Advocates say the bill is a life-saver, not a luxury.
Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 175, which would extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women to one year postpartum. It also would cover supports such as doulas, lactation services and donor breast milk for the estimated 3,800 women a year who receive maternity services under Medicaid here annually.
Whitley said the United States has the highest maternal death rate in the developed world. “It’s mind-boggling because pregnancy-related deaths are preventable,” she said.
Eleven pregnancy-associated deaths were reported in New Hampshire in 2020 and 2021, according to the 2022 Annual Report on Maternal Mortality to the Health and Human Services Oversight Committee. (Such deaths are defined as involving a person while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy, regardless of cause.)
Two women died while pregnant and nine others died postpartum — six within the first three months of delivery, and three between 6 and 12 months after. Five died from medical causes such as hemorrhage or hypovolemic shock (from blood loss), four from overdose and two from cardiac events.
“We know that both in New Hampshire and nationwide, we have a maternal health crisis,” Whitley said. With some hospitals closing maternity units, and a shortage of OB-GYN providers, she said, “We have heard really troubling stories about our crumbling system of care for moms.”
Her Mom-nibus bill would help women who currently don’t have access to services that wealthier families can afford, Whitley said. That could make a big difference for moms and babies in New Hampshire, she said.
“Our system of OB-GYN care is already very fragile,” she said. “We don’t have enough providers. So part of that is making sure that we have other services to ensure a healthy pregnancy.”
Women who don’t meet income limits for Medicaid can qualify by virtue of pregnancy. These women receive critical prenatal care and support services for mental health and substance use disorders through Medicaid coverage, said Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-West Lebanon, a co-sponsor of SB 175.
A paramedic, Prentiss is the former chief of EMS for the state Department of Safety and EMS manager at Concord Hospital.
Under the current rules, she said, “Sixty days out, you’re cut off.”
“Anybody who’s had a baby knows what the situation is like 60 days postpartum,” Whitley said. “If we’re going to address the issue of getting moms the support they need, it’s such an important thing to extend that period so they can get access to treatment.”
Offering hope to moms
MacKenzie Nicholson, senior director of the New Hampshire chapter of Moms Rising, an advocacy group that focuses on issues facing mothers and families, got involved in that work for personal reasons. “I happen to be a mom and I happen to love a lot of moms,” she said.
Nicholson had her first child at 23 and qualified for Medicaid coverage because of her pregnancy. She and her future husband were recent college graduates and worked at jobs without health insurance.
“Those first few months with a newborn are some of the most stressful and most challenging that I think a lot of folks ever experience,” she said.
Her mental health suffered, she said, but her Medicaid coverage ended after 60 days. “I definitely had postpartum depression and I did not have access to home visiting,” she said. “Being a young mom was incredibly isolating.”
Nicholson said the Mom-nibus would make a real difference by providing more services for women on Medicaid and extending the coverage period.
“We’re not serving the people who need us the most,” she said. “These deaths are preventable. We could do something to save babies and save moms.”
“We treat lower-income women as if they are not deserving of those services, and that’s not fair,” Nicholson said.
A measure to extend Medicaid coverage to 12 months postpartum “made it to the finish line” last year but died at the last minute in conference committee, Sen. Prentiss said.
“I was devastated,” she said. “We all were.”
“Frankly, women were left on the negotiating table last year,” Whitley said.
This time around, both senators said they are optimistic the bill will pass.
Providing help
In addition to the Medicaid provisions, SB 175 includes workplace protections for nursing mothers, creates advisory boards and certification processes for doulas (women trained to provide guidance and support to mothers during and after birth) and lactation service providers, and establishes a commission to study universal home visits for newborns and young children.
The price tag for all this would be between $3 million and $4 million the first year and $4 million to $5 million in the second year of the biennium, Whitley said. She views it as an investment in the future.
“To me, I think it’s a win-win,” she said, citing the economic benefits of getting more women back into the workforce, and “to making sure our babies are healthy so we’re not having further problems down the line.”
She knows it may take some convincing. “I do feel that moms have historically not had a whole lot of political power,” Whitley said. “We’re just sort of expected to do what we need to do and support our children.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Maternal Mortality Review Committees found that 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable. The MMRC found that 22% of those deaths occurred during pregnancy, 25% the day of delivery or within seven days after, and 53% between seven days and one year after pregnancy.
The leading causes were mental health conditions, including 23% by suicide or overdose.
The toughest trimester
Heather Martin, a patient advocate at Dartmouth Health who is certified in perinatal mental health care, calls the period after childbirth “the fourth trimester.” She screens moms for postpartum depression and follows up to check how they’re doing.
Martin, too, has personal experience that motivates the work she does. Thirteen years ago, she said, “I lost my sister to maternal suicide.”
“She suffered from what we believe now was postpartum psychosis,” she said.
It was her sister’s first baby, and everyone was so excited, she recalled. But a week or so after her baby girl was born, her sister, Jennifer, became withdrawn and depressed.
Jennifer went to the emergency room for help, but checked herself out after two days. “She died by suicide about three weeks after the birth of her daughter,” Martin said.
When Martin started working in pediatrics at Dartmouth Health, she saw moms who reminded her of her sister. That’s when she started the screening program, which the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends “be done everywhere,” she said.
Martin plans to start a peer support group for new moms with postpartum depression. Sometimes, she said, “Women don’t need a counselor. They just need other moms to talk with.”
Lissa Sirois, bureau chief for population health and community services at the state Department of Health and Human Services, said her agency has resources such as newborn screenings, home visiting, nutrition programs and help with breastfeeding. But those programs don’t reach everyone, she said.
Outpatient lactation services and doulas also are available in New Hampshire, but only to women with insurance coverage or the means to afford them. Sirois said those supports have proven effective to keep moms and babies healthy in that critical first year.
“It shouldn’t be only the fortunate,” Sirois said.
“Having those extra support services in their lives during that stressful period, we see healthier outcomes for both the mom and the baby,” she said. “Which basically in the end leads to healthier children and health care savings for all of us.”
Reducing the stigma
Pregnancy also provides an opportunity for moms to address their mental health and substance use issues, Sirois said.
“They are just eager to learn and make changes,” she said. “Every mom, regardless of what she’s struggling with, wants to be the best mom she can and to have a healthy baby.”
Dartmouth Health’s Martin said these challenges are not new, but in past generations, mothers often kept silent.
“I think women have always struggled,” she said. “I hear from moms of all ages, even grandmothers, saying, ‘Yeah, I had that and I was afraid to tell somebody because they would take my baby away from me or they would lock me up.’ ”
She is dedicated to reducing the stigma. “The more we talk about it, the more people will come out and ask for help,” Martin said.
Nicholson from Moms Rising said she’s doing well today. She and her husband have a house in Nottingham, a 9-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter, “a dog and a cat.”
And at 32, Nicholson has turned what started out as volunteer work with Moms Rising into a career and a passion.
“We want to amplify those voices on policy issues and accelerate grassroots movements to make change and hold people accountable for how we treat moms,” she said.
Turning around
Nancy Glynn said her loss is never far away. “It’s been six years since then, and it’s still something that I can close my eyes and I can feel all of that trauma all over again,” she said.
Glynn said she’s glad the Mom-nibus bill includes coverage for donor breast milk.
When her baby died, Glynn remembered the other families she had met when her first son was in the neonatal intensive care unit. She pumped her breast milk and donated it to a milk bank.
It was, she said, “an opportunity to give back and maybe put another mom at ease,” she said.
Still, she said, “Every time I did that, I was reminded that yes, this is going to another baby — but it was supposed to go to mine.”
It was a minister who offered Glynn the advice that helped her climb out of her grief: “When a mother loses a child, she essentially travels to the deepest depths of hell. There are two things that could happen: She could stay down there or she can turn around and learn from it.”
“Which one are you going to be?” the minister asked.
Glynn chose to turn around.
She now works for Moms Rising on state and federal issues — a job that provides health insurance. Her son, Hunter, is a busy 10-year-old and their family is happy and thriving.
Glynn plans to testify in favor of the Mom-nibus bill and hopes to bring other moms with her to tell their stories: “To give them the opportunity to come back from hell.”