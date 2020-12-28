Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough has partnered with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care and Center for Telehealth to offer intensive care neonatology and emergency psychiatry to its patients via telemedicine.
MCH is one of 31 rural hospitals in New England currently partnering with D-H Connected Care to provide patients with prompt access to specialty care which may not be available locally.
“The birth of a baby is a complex process and adjusting to life outside the mother’s body can sometimes require a higher level of care,” a Dartmouth-Hitchcock news release states. “TeleICN provides 24/7 real time assessment and treatment recommendations for babies born at MCH. TeleICN has been shown to reduce transfers, helping to keep patients and their families closer to home.”
D-H’s TelePsychiatry service provides MCH patients and clinicians access to board-certified psychiatrists.
According to the news release, the service will support and assist local clinicians with assessing and treating patients in the emergency department or those admitted to the hospital who are experiencing psychiatric symptoms.
Patients are evaluated, managed and treated in real-time collaboration with local providers via telemedicine, allowing treatment to begin faster.
“Here in the Monadnock Region, the addition of TelePsychiatry services will be a tremendously valuable resource, given the complex needs and limited options available for patients in need of behavioral health care,” Cyndee McGuire, president and chief executive officer at Monadnock Community Hospital, said in the news release.
“These are very difficult times and our collaboration with the D-H Connected Care program is adding vital service offerings to the patients we serve throughout our community,” McGuire said.