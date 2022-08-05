Only 15 cases of monkeypox have been reported in New Hampshire, but public health officials say the state is prepared if the outbreak spreads here.
As of last week, New Hampshire has received 327 doses of vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An additional 1,140 doses have been allocated, and the first of three planned shipments will be arriving soon, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
To date, New Hampshire has targeted vaccines for individuals with a known exposure to the virus. But when the additional doses arrive, the state will begin expanding vaccination to high-risk individuals before they are exposed, the DHHS spokesperson said.
Gov. Chris Sununu last week said New Hampshire has “very few cases and much more vaccine than we need right now.”
“The vaccine allotment is based on what states are seeing so if it ramps up here, we’ll get even more supply,” the governor said.
As of Friday, 7,510 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S., according to the CDC.
In a briefing for reporters by top federal health officials last week, Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, announced he was declaring a public health emergency for monkeypox.
“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” Becerra said.
Health officials said testing and vaccines have been concentrated in areas where the case numbers have been highest, and they said they are working with providers, community organizations and health centers to spread awareness of these available resources.
Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that may be painful or itchy, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, headache and respiratory symptoms, according to the CDC. The virus is spread mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox but it can also spread by touching objects that have been used by someone who is infected.
The current outbreak is affecting men ages 20 to 40 who identify as gay, bisexual or men having sex with men).
Unlike smallpox, which is a related virus, most cases of monkeypox have involved mild symptoms, and no deaths have been reported in this country.
Robert Fenton, the White House’s national response coordinator for monkeypox, vowed to “leave no stone unturned in our efforts to combat this virus.”
In the past week, testing capacity increased from 6,000 to 80,000 tests per week, Fenton said. “But this virus is moving fast,” he said.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, estimated 1.6 million to 1.7 million Americans are at highest risk from the virus.
Dr. Robert Califf, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said agency experts are considering new approaches to administering the monkeypox vaccine, including a single dose given intradermally, or within the skin. That would stretch the amount of vaccine that’s available in the country.
But Califf stressed, “Safety will not be sacrificed.”