CONCORD — Joan Dimick might be alive today if she could have checked a public database for her surgeon’s disciplinary record before having heart valve surgery at Catholic Medical Center, where she died a short time later, her brother told legislators Monday.

“My sister is a human being who is not here anymore because we don’t have transparency in the state of New Hampshire,” Sean McGorry told a legislative panel investigating whether the New Hampshire Board of Medicine needs to share more information publicly about bad doctors.

Board president speaks
Dr. Emily Baker, president of the state Board of Medicine, speaks to legislators at a hearing on the transparency of physicians’ records at a hearing at the State House on Monday.
David Conway
Dr. David Conway, former president and now an investigator for the state Board of Medicine, testifies at Monday’s hearing.