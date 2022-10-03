Sean McGorry speaks at Monday’s hearing on transparency of records kept by the state Board of Medicine. He said his sister might be alive today if she had known about malpractice claims against the surgeon who performed her heart valve operation.
Sean McGorry speaks at Monday’s hearing on transparency of records kept by the state Board of Medicine. He said his sister might be alive today if she had known about malpractice claims against the surgeon who performed her heart valve operation.
CONCORD — Joan Dimick might be alive today if she could have checked a public database for her surgeon’s disciplinary record before having heart valve surgery at Catholic Medical Center, where she died a short time later, her brother told legislators Monday.
“My sister is a human being who is not here anymore because we don’t have transparency in the state of New Hampshire,” Sean McGorry told a legislative panel investigating whether the New Hampshire Board of Medicine needs to share more information publicly about bad doctors.
McGorry said he didn’t know CMC had suspended the surgeon the previous year.
“To me, the Board of Medicine and Catholic Medical Center failed my sister,” McGorry said. After the hearing, he said people have more access to information about a used car than their surgeon.
Joan Dimick’s surgeon, noted CMC heart surgeon Yvon Baribeau, had 20 malpractice payouts in New Hampshire from 1999 to 2021 listed on the public website of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine. Baribeau’s profile on New Hampshire’s licensing website showed a clean record.
During Monday’s two-hour hearing, the president of the New Hampshire Board of Medicine, Dr. Emily Baker, said her board wasn’t aware of the Baribeau malpractice payouts. The Boston Globe has reported Baribeau, now retired, had at least 21 payments.
“We did not see the 20 or 21 things on the Board of Registration of Medicine in Mass., so that is haunting,” Baker told legislators.
Asked afterward by the Union Leader why the New Hampshire board wasn’t aware, Baker said: “I’m not sure.”
State law doesn’t allow the New Hampshire Board of Medicine to post information about malpractice settlements and hospital employment disciplinary actions on the online licensure verification page unless the board itself has taken disciplinary action in response to the information.
The Union Leader last week reported that at least 29 New Hampshire doctors had made payments in connection with alleged malpractice cases in New Hampshire. More than 50 other Granite State doctors had made malpractice payments for cases in states other than New Hampshire, including Massachusetts.
On Monday, Baker said the board normally receives information about malpractice payments and cases.
“Everything that comes in gets investigated” at least by a board investigator, Baker said. “We don’t have the resources for hearings for all of these complaints.”
More hearings scheduled
A subcommittee of the House Health and Human Services Oversight Committee held its first hearing to determine whether it should propose changes to state laws that would provide more information about doctors to the public. Additional hearings are set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.
David Conway, former president of the Board of Medicine and now an investigator for it, said he was opposed to suggestions that the board should tell the public when the it investigates a doctor but finds a complaint unwarranted.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the physician,” Conway said.
“Sometimes, there’s no avoiding a bad result,” he said.
Manchester attorney Edwinna Vanderzanden, who defends medical institutions, said fellow doctors “are generally the first to know that someone is not practicing up to standards,” she said.
They have an obligation to report that doctor to their hospital’s credentials committee, which is charged with investigating and acting on complaints.
“In the case where you have 20 or 21 terrible outcomes, it would have been the very first line of defense for the public…,” Vanderzanden said.
CMC President and CEO Alex Walker has defended the hospital’s handling of Baribeau and recently announced CMC would hire an outside firm “to conduct a thorough, independent review of our clinical oversight and accountability, peer review, and reporting processes to make sure they are the best in the country.”
Manchester attorney Holly Haines, who represents plaintiffs in malpractice cases, pushed for broader public disclosure regarding doctors.
Her law office files malpractice lawsuits in less than 1 of every 100 malpractice inquiries that are made to her office, she said. They are costly cases with state law requiring a medical expert to be hired to evaluate potential cases before they are filed, she said.
“They’re not frivolous,” but “have merit after being vetted by medical experts,” Haines said.