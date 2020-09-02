As if the COVID-19 crisis were not stressful enough, health officials announced Wednesday that a batch of mosquitoes in Manchester has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first discovery of the virus in New Hampshire this season.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is working with the city health department to provide information to residents of Manchester and surrounding towns about reducing the risk of contracting the illness, according to a news release.
Transmitted from the bite of an infected mosquito, West Nile Virus was first identified in New Hampshire 10 years ago. Since then, it has been detected every year in the state, although the most recent human case was in an adult in 2017.
The best way to prevent the virus and similar diseases, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, "is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellent effective against mosquitoes, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water from around the home, where mosquitoes reproduce.”
West Nile typically increases in years when drought conditions exist, health officials said. The risk will continue to increase here until a statewide hard frost kills the mosquitoes.
Symptoms of the virus usually appear within a week after a bite from an infected mosquito and may include flu-like symptoms (fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue). Some people may not develop symptoms or have very mild symptoms, but a very small percentage can develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis and encephalitis.
To eliminate mosquito habitat and breeding locations:
- Remove outdoor items that hold water (old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots).
- Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.
- Clean roof gutters and ensure proper drainage.
- If not in use, empty and/or cover swimming pools and hot tubs.
To protect yourself from bites:
- When outside, wear protective clothing.
- Avoid outdoor activities in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most likely to be biting.
- Wear insect repellents containing DEET, and treat clothing with permethrin.