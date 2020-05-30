Mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis are a summer worry.
With mosquitoes buzzing in New Hampshire again, people aren’t just worried about the threat of Eastern equine encephalitis. They wonder if the pesky insects pose a COVID-19 danger, too.
At this point, experts say not to worry. It doesn’t appear the virus can be spread through mosquitoes.
“It’s a respiratory illness, and mosquitoes aren’t able to pick it up in blood and transfer it to humans,” said Sarah MacGregor, president of Dragon Mosquito Control in Brentwood. “Most mosquito-borne viruses are picked up when they bite and the virus replicates inside the mosquito.”
The World Health Organization posted a statement on its website saying no information or evidence exists to suggest that the coronavirus can be transmitted by mosquitoes.
The WHO stressed that the coronavirus is a respiratory virus that is spread mainly through droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.
While the current public health messaging remains focused on the coronavirus and steps people need to take to protect themselves and others, the potential threat posed by mosquitoes as the warmer months approach is something that worries MacGregor, whose company provides mosquito control for many municipalities in the region.
MacGregor said trapping of mosquitoes will begin in June, but the state won’t start testing for EEE, West Nile Virus, and other conditions until July 1.
New Hampshire typically sees some infected mosquito pools each year hasn’t had a human case of EEE since 2014, when three people were diagnosed with the rare and potentially fatal viral disease that strikes the nervous system.
Symptoms of EEE, which is more deadly than West Nile virus, include high fever, severe headache and stiff neck.
Massachusetts experienced a significant EEE outbreak last year that reportedly infected 12 people, three of whom died. Several animals were sickened.
MacGregor said it’s common to see an outbreak lasting two to three years. She worries it could move north into New Hampshire or some other New England states.
“It doesn’t mean it’s definitely New Hampshire, but most medical entomologists and even the CDC think it’s probably going to show up this year, but it’s impossible to know where or when,” she said.
The extent of the EEE threat in New Hampshire likely will be determined by how wet the summer is.
“Right now it’s pretty dry out there, and that can definitely alter the predictions,” MacGregor said.
MacGregor hopes the state doesn’t see an outbreak of mosquito-borne illness this year as more people come outside after months of sequestration.
“We’ve got to be creative and mindful of the message so people don’t ignore (the mosquito threat) and put themselves at risk,” she said.