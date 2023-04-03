NARCAN-FAQ-BG

Kits from a “Narcan Near Me” tower at the Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 Bloomberg photo by Hannah Beier

The Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolutions’ Narcan, an emergency opioid overdose reversal treatment, for over-the-counter use on Wednesday. It’s the first opioid antidote to be available without a prescription, which will ease access for thousands of patients and their families. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Does Narcan work on heroin and fentanyl overdoses?