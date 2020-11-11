NASHUA — Health officials not only honored veterans on Wednesday, but also updated them on the services available to help them.
“Our goal is to raise awareness for the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day in the United States,” said Tim McMahon, director of marketing for St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
On Veterans Day, the hospital hosted U.S. Navy Capt. Lynne Blankenbeker, who said that despite all of the mental health challenges among veterans, they are also a group of strong, resilient individuals.
While suicide among veterans is not a new phenomenon, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about even more challenges for service members and their families, according to Blankenbeker.
“We have seen a lot of mental illness and suicide,” she said. “There have been more deaths from suicide in our veterans since 2008 than all of Vietnam.”
Military service members are finding it difficult to reintegrate into communities after serving in war, said Blankenbeker, praising all of the services that are now available to help veterans upon their return.
Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals, is one of those organizations that has been working since 2007 to provide veterans with a vast array of services such as employment counseling, emergency financial help, mental health assistance, deployment support, substance abuse help and more.
“Our care coordinators work very closely with the military community,” said Kathy Flynn, director of development for Veterans Count.
Since its inception, Veterans Count has expanded to its fifth chapter, helping to raise funds that go directly to veterans and their families. Many veterans prefer to cope with their struggles internally, according to Joe Emmons, chief development officer for Easterseals.
“Veterans, rightfully so, are a very proud group,” he said, stressing the need to inform veterans that help is available to them.
In 2011, Blankenbeker was deployed to Afghanistan, where, as part of the U.S. Navy Reserve Nurse Corps, she took care of soldiers. When she later moved to Arlington, Va., and visited Arlington National Cemetery, Blankenbeker said she found the names of some who had died by suicide. Some of those people didn’t get the help they needed, she said.
“It is absolutely something that we need to get our head around,” Blankenbeker said of the suicide rates.
To help raise money for Veterans Count, St. Joseph Hospital has launched a 10,000 Pushup Challenge to try to raise $2,200 for the charity organization. The hospital is donating 22 cents for every pushup completed by its staff until the end of the month. The 22 cents represents the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day in the country, said McMahon.