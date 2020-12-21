Two nurse practitioners are working to provide “unhurried and patient-focused health care” in a recently opened primary care practice, Altrix Primary Care-Nashua.
“I have been trained to look beyond the patient’s initial complaint, and to also look at everything going on in that person’s life,” Nicole M. Tsoukalas, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, said in a news release.
The practice at 57 Northeastern Blvd. is the first clinical practice of Altrix Primary Care, an affiliate of America’s Nurses. According to the news release, America’s Nurses is working to create a national network of nurse practitioner-led practices and to support existing NP-led practices.
Tsoukalas has more than two decades of experience, including more than 10 years working in labor and delivery, maternal child health, and pediatrics at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass.
According to the news release, she has expertise in geriatric care and chronic disease management and has served the veteran community at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, Mass., for nearly a decade. She also has experience working in cardiology.
Steve Gutwillig, MSN, FNP-C, has been a nurse practitioner since 2003.
He brings primary care experience as well as sub-specialty experience in endocrinology. He manages patients with hypothyroidism, type 2 diabetes, as well as gender-specific disorders such as PCOS in women, and low testosterone in men.
“Endocrine patients can be high utilizers of care and I will have the time to listen to their needs, become their advocate, and provide education,” Gutwillig said in the news release. “They will have a home for their health care.”
Gutwillig also has experience working in urgent care, and he performs procedures — such as wound and skin repair, abscess incision and draining, dermal cyst removal, and splinting — right in the office, reducing referrals, patient time, and expense, according to the news release.
New patients will receive a “thorough initial appointment and follow-up appointments as appropriate.” If patients need specialty care, they will be connected with the correct specialist and the Altrix clinical team will continue to follow them.
Tsoukalas said the Altrix team will work to educate patients, focus on prevention, and develop lifelong relationships with patients.
The practice offers annual wellness exams, well-child checkups, prescriptions and immunizations, minor procedures, COVID-19 testing and teen and women’s health care.