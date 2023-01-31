Nearly 2 million Americans - 1,958,310, to be exact - are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, and 609,820 people will die of the disease, the American Cancer Society says.

The projected number of deaths would represent a 33 percent drop in the cancer mortality rate since 1991, and 3.8 million deaths averted, according to the organization's annual report on cancer trends and statistics, published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.