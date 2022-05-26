New Hampshire’s emergency rooms are full again — but this time it’s not just because of COVID.
The complicated ebb and flow of patient admissions and discharges are getting tangled in many hospitals and backing up the state’s emergency rooms.
Add to that a staffing situation that changes day by day, then throw in some COVID-delayed care, an ongoing shortage of mental health treatment in the state, and the normal summer activities that can land people in the emergency room in the best of times.
It might take some time to see a doctor.
“The past two years have tested the limits of emergency departments in ways never seen,” said Deepak Vatti, chair of emergency services at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
Vatti said his team is already using every available space to see patients, but with patient volume still very high, waits are stretching out.
As more people get back to their normal, active, pre-pandemic lives, Vatti said he expects waits to be long for a while.
In the middle
Emergency departments are, in many cases, the point of entry to a hospital and may not be a patient’s ultimate destination.
At Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, many patients end up waiting in the emergency department to be admitted to another unit, such as the intensive care unit or specialty-care units, spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said.
In recent weeks, those waits have stretched to four hours, sometimes more, she said.
To get a patient into one of those specialized units, a bed must be available — which often means a patient is waiting for someone else to leave.
“This is often held up by the availability of beds at a nursing home or skilled nursing facility,” which are facing rampant staff shortages, Collins-Cline said.
At times, a bed may not be available because a hospital does not have the staff to care for another patient in the unit, which also can delay a patient’s admission to another hospital unit.
“The emergency department falls in the middle of this crunch — the delay in making beds available on inpatient units and the influx of patients seeking care from the ED,” Collins-Cline said.
Putting off care
During the worst of the pandemic, hospitals cut back on non-emergency care, and patients put off getting care for all sorts of conditions.
“Patients have had large disruptions in their standard health care over the past two years, leading to deteriorating chronic conditions necessitating emergency care,” Vatti said.
More families also have held off seeking treatment or long-term care for an elderly loved one, Vatti said, and sometimes the health care needs of older people can become emergencies.
“These patients are seen in the emergency department and can unfortunately stay for prolonged periods of time while we try to piece together a plan as quickly as possible,” Vatti said, “including trying to find a place in an assisted living or skilled nursing facility, or trying to find home health aides.”
Mental health factor
The wait for mental health care has been straining New Hampshire’s emergency rooms for years — but the growing number of people struggling with, and seeking help for, a mental health issue is also straining emergency rooms’ staff and space.
“The past two years have also created mental health challenges for people struggling with it chronically as well as more people experiencing it for the first time, which contributes to volume,” Vatti said.
On Thursday, 35 adults and 11 children were waiting in emergency rooms for one of New Hampshire’s few mental health care beds to become available, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Each of those people needs care but has to wait in an emergency room bed until that care is available.
Vatti said he hoped people seeking emergency care could understand the pressure on hospitals now.
“With the increased volume of patients and ever-expanding medical and social needs of the patient populations, patients may see occasional increase in wait times,” Vatti said.
“We appreciate the public understanding the circumstances, and we will continue to serve the public need the best we can.”