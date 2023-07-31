Dr. Matt Dayno

Summer is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy active time with family and friends. Sometimes, that may result in an illness or injury, and you need to make a decision about how to access care.

Emergency departments, known also as ERs, stand at the ready to provide care 24/7/365 for the community, and The Elliot ER has seen unprecedented numbers of patients. Sometimes, people seeking help face long wait times before being seen. There are multiple factors that contribute to this, including greatly increased need for care that exceeds available capacity of ER exam rooms, ambulance traffic, available hospital inpatient beds and patient volume surges.

