For those who are troubled, help may be as close as a phone call.
Headrest, a treatment/crisis center in Lebanon, operates the suicide prevention hotline (1-800-273-TALK) for New Hampshire, answering calls 24 hours a day.
Those who answer the calls are not therapists, but they go through 80 hours of training in how to screen and help callers, according to Cameron Ford, Headrest executive director.
“It’s really about assessing where they’re at, listening to what they have to say, and then steering them to the right place,” Ford said. “Or worst-case scenario, you’re on the line with them until the police get there.”
One of his staff members is an 80-year-old former social worker who has been answering hotline calls for 20 years.
If someone is feeling depressed or anxious in these troubled times, Ford has one word of advice: “Call.”
It’s called the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but it’s not only that, Ford said.
“We have a lot of frequent callers who call us just to talk,” he said. “That’s such an important time for them, for people who are isolated, just to have a pleasant voice on the other end of the phone.”
“Those calls, to me, are what saves lives,” Ford said.
Calling for help will get easier in 2022. Last year, Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed into law, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, creating a universal telephone number for a suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.
New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were co-sponsors.
Starting next year, the new 9-8-8 number will take calls that currently come in to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline and the Veterans Crisis Line.
— Shawne K. Wickham