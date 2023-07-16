President Joe Biden's administration is deploying a whole-of-government approach to stem a nationwide trend of illicit fentanyl being combined with a powerful animal sedative, which officials say has the potential to exacerbate the nation's opioid epidemic — and may be counting on legislation introduced by a Nevada senator to do so.

On Tuesday, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, or the ONDCP, released a national response to mobilize federal agencies against fentanyl tainted with xylazine, which in April was classified by the government as an "emerging threat." Known by the street name "tranq," xylazine in the 1970s received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for use in animals such as horses and cattle. It has never been approved for human use.