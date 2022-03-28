CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has released "Happy, Healthy, Lead-Free Me!," a new children’s book aimed at engaging children and educating parents on lead poisoning prevention and the importance of pediatric lead level testing.
The book, developed by the Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) with clinical collaboration from the NH Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (NH AAP), is currently available at many pediatric health care provider offices and is available for free download at https://leadfreekidsnh.org/happy-healthy-lead-free-me-resources/.
“We wanted to create something that would resonate with parents and children,” said Gail Gettens, coauthor and Child Development Specialist and Health Promotion Advisor in the DPHS Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. “The illustrations and rhymes engage children and the parents section provides additional details about lead exposure prevention and the importance of pediatric blood lead-level testing.”
“As New Hampshire has some of the oldest homes in America, many still have lead paint,” Knatalie Vetter, co-author and Environmental Supervisor of the Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, stated. “On average, 55% of New Hampshire homes were built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978, and, in some communities, that percentage is as high as 83%. This underscores the importance of getting your child’s lead-level tested at both the 12 and 24 month well-child check visits.
Production of this book was made possible through a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Regional reviewers included the clinical team at Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit Region 1/Boston Children’s Hospital and EPA Region 1 Boston Lead Program.