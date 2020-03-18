Thirteen additional New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19 -- including four cases in Manchester -- upping the state's total of confirmed cases to 39, health officials said Tuesday.
Two patients are hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition, officials said. The remaining 37 are isolating at home.
The new cases involve six men and seven women. Four live in Manchester in Hillsborough County, three in Rockingham County, three in Carroll County, two in Belknap and one in Merrimack County.
The three cases in Carroll County and one in Merrimack County can’t be linked to known risk factors, adding to growing unease among health officials.
“The increasing number of cases and new evidence of community-based transmission raises concern that the COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying in New Hampshire,” state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement Tuesday.
Cases of community-based transmission have been identified in Rockingham, Grafton, Merrimack and Carroll counties.
“The state has put into place measures to help prevent larger-scale transmission at schools and larger gatherings. However, it is critical for everybody to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and practice social distancing,” Chan said in a statement.
“We know that this novel coronavirus can be spread very easily through close contact, and the virus can be spread even when people are only having very mild early symptoms of illness.”
According to Chan, 231 COVID-19 tests are pending. In all, 891 people have been tested for the virus so far in New Hampshire. About 550 people haven’t been tested but are being monitored.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to the coronavirus around the world.
Early Wednesday, Claremont’s Valley Regional Hospital reported a patient tested positive for COVID-19, the first such report out of Sullivan County.
Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 from state health officials shows zero cases in Sullivan County. A DHHS spokesman said the cases they report are based on the county of residence for an infected individual, not the county where they tested positive. The individual who was tested at Valley Regional likely lives outside Sullivan County or possibly in Vermont, the spokesman said.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she and other city officials were not surprised to learn COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Queen City.
“This is really what we’ve been preparing for,” said Craig. “We’ve been expecting this and anticipate more positive tests will be coming. That’s why we continue to ask individuals -- if they can -- to stay home, work from home and follow the common sense guidelines that are out there like washing your hands.”
State health officials downplay the need for widespread testing, recommending testing for individuals with more serious illness (such as patients who are hospitalized), health care providers and people who have contact with more vulnerable people or large groups.
“But as COVID-19 becomes more common in our communities, confirming infection for every patient presenting with fever and respiratory symptoms becomes impractical and does not change how a person’s illness is managed,” Chan said in a statement.
Craig said a special meeting of the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held via teleconference Thursday to update the community and officials on local efforts regarding the virus. Residents can view the meeting starting at 6 p.m. online at www.manchestertv.org, or on local cable television on Comcast Channel 22.
Craig thanked residents for their understanding in recent days, as restaurants, bars, stores and schools across Manchester have closed or reduced their hours in response to COVID-19 concerns.
“Every decision made, every action taken, has been done with the safety and well-being of the city’s residents in mind,” said Craig.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and respiratory symptoms, such as a cough. Early mild symptoms can include fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and chills. Fever may not develop until several days into illness, or not at all, but people can still transmit the coronavirus, officials said.
State health officials recommend people continue to take the following precautions to protect themselves and combat additional community spread:
Stay home and avoid public places when sick (i.e. social distancing); cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and wash hands frequently; avoid being within 6 feet of someone who is sick; avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva; disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Anyone who develops fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and shortness of breath, should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a health care provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Anyone who shows symptoms but does not have a health care provider should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Health officials said anyone returning from Europe should immediately comply with CDC recommendations to self-quarantine. People who have returned from any other travel setting with cases, such as other states, should watch for possible symptoms.