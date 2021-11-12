The state health department announced 1,007 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Thursday -- two-thirds of them involving children under 18.
That brings the current caseload as of Friday to 6,466, with 255 individuals hospitalized with confirmed cases of the illness and another eight hospitalizations for suspected COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Service's COVID-19 dashboard.
It’s the highest number of cases, and highest number of hospitalizations, reported on a single day in New Hampshire since January.
Five more New Hampshire residents also died from the illness, all of them 60 or older. The death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 1,622, out of the 144,626 individuals who have contracted the virus.
According to state data, the seven-day test positivity rate is 8.4%, and the level of transmission in all 10 counties is rated “substantial.”
Coos County has the highest test positivity rate, at 16.8%, with about 808 new cases per 100,000 population over the last 14 days.
Cheshire County has the lowest test positivity rate, 4.9%, with 567 new cases per 100,000 in the prior 14 days.
Windham School District reported 52 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, and Deerfield Community School was closed on Friday due to the high number of cases. Manchester School District was reporting 109 active cases.