Here's a sobering thought for the season of expanding waistlines: More than 70 percent of U.S. adults are obese or overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increasing their risks of an array of illnesses, including cancer, osteoarthritis and heart disease.
But new drugs are proving remarkably effective in treating people with excess weight. Studies show that the medications, self-administered in weekly injections, result in loss of 15 to 22 percent of body weight on average - much more than older generations of diet pills and enough to significantly reduce cardiovascular and other risks.
Getting the drugs has been a challenge for some patients, however. Huge demand and production problems have led to supply shortages in some cases. In addition, the costs are high and the insurance coverage for treating weight-loss - as opposed to diabetes, the original use - is patchy. But the market is changing rapidly, so stay tuned.
- - -
How do the new weight-loss drugs work?
Weight-loss drugs have a troubled history, but doctors and advocates are excited about a new generation of compounds, especially semaglutide and tirzepatide.
Semaglutide mimics a hormone called GLP-1, for glucagon-like peptide 1; tirzepatide includes that and another hormone. The drugs work on brain receptors that increase insulin production and suppress appetite. They create a feeling of being full even when patients eat much less than usual, but enough to stay healthy.
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk developed two drugs containing semaglutide: Ozempic, which was approved in 2017 by the Food and Drug Administration for Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy, cleared last year for chronic weight management along with diet and exercise. Wegovy, a high-dose version of Ozempic, is for patients with a body mass index of 30 and above, or a BMI of 27 or more and at least one weight-related ailment, the FDA said.
(BMI is a calculation based on height and weight that provides a rough estimate of body fat. People are considered overweight if they have a BMI of 25 to 29 and obese with a BMI of 30 or more, according to the CDC. But the measurement has become increasingly controversial, with critics saying it does not accurately represent the health of individuals.)
Tirzepatide - which appears to be even more effective in inducing weight loss than semaglutide - is the active ingredient in Mounjaro, a medication made by Eli Lilly. A pivotal study showed that clinical trial participants on the highest dose of Mounjaro lost an average of as much as 22.5 percent of their body weight, or 52 pounds, in 72 weeks or less. Forty percent lost more than that.
The drug was approved in May for Type 2 diabetes and is being evaluated by the FDA as a weight-loss treatment. That decision is expected next year.
- - -
I've been hearing a lot about the drugs on social media. What is that all about?
Given social media's obsession with appearance, it's not surprising there have been millions of posts on TikTok, Twitter and elsewhere about the weight-loss properties of the new generation of drugs. The result has been soaring demand and cascading shortages.
Soon after Wegovy was approved, production problems cropped up. Some patients who were taking Wegovy to treat obesity were shifted to Ozempic, which also induces weight loss, but not as much as Wegovy. Now, both medications are in shortage, according to the FDA. Doctors are allowed to prescribe medicines "off label" - for an alternative use - as long as the drugs are approved by the FDA.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that it is taking steps to ease the shortages and is on track to have adequate supplies of all doses of Wegovy available in the United States by the end of this month, though it might take a few weeks for pharmacies to receive supplies. The company said it is making plans for additional production capacity in 2023.
William Dietz, an obesity specialist and director of the STOP Obesity Alliance at George Washington University, said people who do not have diabetes or obesity should not try to get the drugs to shed a few pounds.
"The worldwide shortage of these medications has serious, life-threatening consequences for those who need access to these drugs to treat their obesity and diabetes," Dietz said in a recent statement.
- - -
Do the drugs have side effects?
Side effects of the medications may include nausea, diarrhea and constipation, but doctors said those problems usually disappear after doses are tailored to each patient. Some people who have taken the drugs have complained on social media of vomiting and other problems.
- - -
How long do the drugs have to be taken?
To keep weight off, patients will have to take the weight-loss drugs indefinitely, many doctors believe. But clinical trials have not gone on long enough to show that definitively.
How much do Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro cost?
A four-week course of Ozempic has a list price that averages $892. Wegovy's price tag is about $1,350 a month, while Mounjaro is about $975. The actual cost to patients depends on their insurance. In some cases, manufacturer and pharmacy discount coupons reduce out-of-pocket costs for consumers. Recently, Eli Lilly tightened the terms of a Mounjaro coupon that sharply limited out-of-pocket costs for insured patients by requiring them to attest they were using the drug for Type 2 diabetes.
- - -
Are weight-loss drugs covered by insurance?
Private insurance coverage varies but can be hard to secure for "off-label" use. A health plan might cover Ozempic for diabetes but not for weight loss, which is not an FDA-approved use for that drug.
Medicare, the federal health program for older Americans, does not cover any weight-loss drugs.
The prohibition dates to 2003, when Congress established the Medicare prescription-drug benefit. A long-pending bill called the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act would lift the restriction. Supporters, including a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advocacy groups and drugmakers, hope the new weight-loss medications could provide momentum for the legislation - especially if clinical trials show the drugs reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in obese patients.
In what advocates say is an encouraging precedent, the federal Office of Personnel Management, which oversees health plans for millions of government workers, has made clear insurers must cover weight-loss drugs.