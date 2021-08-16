The world of high-speed, competitive mini cup go-kart racing witnessed the return of the region’s largest go-kart race track when new owners reopened the former Manchester Motordrome as the newly minted Londonderry Raceway.
Now one year in, new owners Peter Raby and Justin Rackliff are hosting its first Autism Awareness Event on Saturday to raise funds for local charities that serve people with autism, and put on two official mini cup race series with about 20 go-karts on site.
Spectators can watch for free at the Autism Awareness event, and funds will be raised by lap sponsors and attendees who wish to donate or enter into a raffle. There will be a meet and greet for autistic adults and children and the national anthem will be performed by an autistic youth choir.
“This is the largest and fastest go-kart track in New England,” Raby said.
Mini cup go-karts are like miniature stock cars, about 7 feet long and 4 feet wide (drivers have to enter from the top), and they can reach speeds as high as 75 mph at the Londonderry track, or up to 105 mph at Lee USA Speedway, according to Raby.
Racers sign a liability waiver because of some of the dangers inherent in this kind of racing, according to Raby, who was injured in a crash that put an end to his own mini cup racing career about 25 years ago.
Raby said he and Rackliff, a local roofing company owner, have a lease-to-own agreement with the landowners. After the end of this year, they intend to renew their deal with a five-year lease.
The track, which sat idle for 10 years, is located somewhat between smaller Granite State tracks and tracks in Maine and Connecticut.
The Londonderry Raceway will become the mini cup equivalent of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the new owners hope.
So far, they’ve already made a number of improvements to the track, located at 29 Grenier Field Road. Raby said they increased the pit area space and installed grandstands to add seating to accommodate about 1,000 to 1,200 spectators. His goal is to eventually have enough seating for 5,000 and add lights for night racing by next year.
Raby is hoping to find a sponsor to help pay for the lights, which he estimates will cost about $5,000.
The grandstands were once located at now-defunct race tracks such as the Route 106 Race Park in Pembroke and the Sugar Hill Speedway in Weare.
“So, we have a little bit of history here,” Raby said.
The track itself has a long history.
Manchester Historic Association Executive Director John Clayton said the Manchester Motordrome’s heyday began shortly after the end of World War II in 1947, located just south of the former Grenier Air Force Base, where much of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located.
“For really tiny cars, this was a really big business,” Clayton said.
He said the track would attract up to 8,000 attendees for $1 a ticket at one point, with a charter bus shuttling people from downtown Manchester. Drivers raced so-called “midget” racers, later dubbed Doodlebugs, which were fast, open-wheeled cars that had no roll bar to protect the driver’s head and shoulders in case of an accident, according to Clayton.
When the Doodlebug phase passed after 1950, they were replaced for a time by motorcycles and then other makeshift jalopies and stock cars.
Raby wanted to breathe new life into the place, but opening the track during a pandemic was not easy.
“It was very stressful,” Raby said. “Because we didn’t know if we were going to make it.”
Raby said the Londonderry Raceway is open every Saturday of the year for mini cup racing, except for Aug. 28. It’s also available for private bookings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Most racers bring their own mini cup go-karts, which they’ve usually built themselves.
Raby said it’s $15 for a pit pass to hang out in the pit with the racers and the mechanically inclined, plus $25 to register one’s kart for a chance to use the track.
Twenty-four regular go-karts are available for birthday parties and the like for $30 to $40 per person per hour, depending on whether food is included or not.
Grandstand seats are usually $5. Cconcessions and merchandise round out the revenue. (Admission to the Aug. 21 fundraiser is free for grandstand seats, but regular prices remain for access to the pit or kart registration).
Usually, Raby said the track averages about $2,000 in revenue each week, which is just about breaking even so far. When they install additional seating and lights, they hope to start turning a profit, he said.
The idea for hosting an Autism Awareness Event came from local go-kart racing enthusiast Michael O’Connor, Raby said.
Owning a racetrack has been a lifelong dream for Raby and his late father Jay, who died in May 2018, before he could see the dream come to fruition. But the family tradition lives on. Raby’s 19-year-old son Jacob is a competitive racer with his own mini cup kart.