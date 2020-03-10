CONCORD -- A fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for COVID-19, a man who had come in close contact with a carrier in another state, state health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Rockingham County man is self-isolated at home and has remained at home since he was stricken ill, except to visit a physician, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.
People in his household have self-quarantined.
That makes for the fifth positive test in the state for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Rockingham County has one other and Grafton County has three.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tested the man and notified New Hampshire officials of the test. New Hampshire health officials will notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the latest confirmed COVID-19 case.
Any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms (for example, a cough or shortness of breath) should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19.