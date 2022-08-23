New Hampshire is the fifth best state to have a baby, a new study shows.
Having a baby is usually a cause for celebration, but often it can lead to stress and financial hardship. Compound that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the differences in health care accessibility among states and for many, having a baby can become a daunting task.
WalletHub, a major personal finance website, ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia in its new report on best places to have a baby.
South Carolina was only behind Mississippi and Alabama for states that were considered the worst for having a baby. Massachusetts took the spot as the best state, with the Granite State ranking fifth best.
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S., the report analyzes 32 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional delivery charges to annual infant care costs to pediatricians per capita. Data was pulled from organizations such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. News and World Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Center for Children in Poverty and the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Here is a list of the 10 worst states to have a baby, according to WalletHub:
Alabama
Mississippi
South Carolina
Louisiana
Georgia
Arkansas
West Virginia
Oklahoma
Nevada
Florida
Here is a list of the 10 best states to have a baby: