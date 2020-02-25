New Hampshire has joined 38 other states in an investigation into the sales and marketing practices of the popular vaping product Juul, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Tuesday.
The investigation -- which will be led by attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas -- focuses on Juul sales and marketing practices, particularly when it comes to targeting of youth. Also under investigation: claims about nicotine content, risk, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.
“We decided to join because of the seriousness of the allegations,” said Brandon Garod, a senior New Hampshire assistant attorney general and head of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau.
Garod said he couldn’t speak about an investigation into other vaping companies at this point.
The Centers for Disease Control and FDA are investigating a national outbreak of vaping product use-associated lung injury.
In an email, Juul Labs spokesman Austin Finan said the company will work with the attorneys general, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders as it resets the vapor market in the country.
In November, Juul officials announced a $1 billion restructuring plan, cutting hundreds of jobs and reshuffling top management.
The company has also halted the sales of all pods except tobacco and menthol; halted television, print and digital advertising; and supports the Trump administration’s flavor policy directive to stop the sale of fruit, dessert and mint flavors popular among teens.
“Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users,” Finan wrote.
MacDonald’s office said vaping has grown in popularity in the United States, while traditional cigarette use has dropped. In its 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, federal health officials found that more than 5 million youth reported e-cigarette use in the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million the previous year.
Scientific research found on the Juul website shows that nearly 80 percent of underage teens who have used Juul obtained it from social sources such as friends.
That has prompted an effort by the company to block youth sales by requiring an electronic scan of an ID before the product is sold. The company has also limited the quantity of product that can be sold in a single transaction.
Garod said it’s impossible to predict how long the investigation might take. He said the lead states coordinate the investigation and assign work to other states depending on the demands of the investigation and the resources of the other states.
“Connecticut’s investigation into Juul is active and expanding,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose office is one of the leaders. “I will not prejudge where this investigation will lead, but we will follow every fact and are prepared to take strong action in conjunction with states across the nation to protect public health.”