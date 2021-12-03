Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
This week, New Hampshire earned the dubious distinction of having the highest proportion of current COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents of any state.
With a seven-day average of 77 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire's current cases are more than double the national rate of 26 new cases per 100,000.
This fall's COVID-19 wave had crested and begun to recede in many states, but New England states are among the places reporting post-Thanksgiving surges of COVID-19 cases.
Some school districts are also reporting a rise in cases since Thanksgiving. In Manchester, the count of cases among students and staff jumped from 135 on Nov. 23, to 184 on Dec. 2.
On Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 1,450 more Granite Staters tested positive for COVID-19. Right now, 8,496 people in New Hampshire have COVID-19.
At least 399 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state announced Friday that another seven people have died from the virus.
New Hampshire's hospitals have been sounding alarms about full emergency rooms and intensive care units. The strain of rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with an abnormally high number of other very-sick patients are straining the state's health care system.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 83% of all the staffed hospital beds in New Hampshire are full, as are 86% of the state's intensive care unit beds.
Ninety people are in intensive care units for COVID-19.
While almost two-thirds of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated, Dartmouth-Hitchcock has warned that vaccination rates are much lower among young people, with fewer than half of people under 30 fully vaccinated.
Cases are rising across New England this week, though new case rates are lower in the other five New England states. Vermont has 69 cases per 100,000 people, Massachusetts has 53 cases per 100,000 people, and Maine has 40 cases per 100,000, according to the CDC.
All of those states have implemented more-aggressive vaccination measures, with Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut requiring all state employees to be vaccinated, and Maine and Rhode Island issuing vaccine requirements for health care workers.