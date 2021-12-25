A greement on how to deal with the pandemic has been impossible to reach. The past 22 months have been marked by division and acrimony as much as by the virus. To take a strong stance on the issue, especially as the leader of a major institution, was risky.
Dr. Joanne M. Conroy, president and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, has been among the most influential voices in public health since the beginning of the pandemic, leading New Hampshire’s largest hospital system and private employer through the pandemic, while tackling some of the other most pressing issues facing New Hampshire.
In 2021, she charged into the biggest controversy of the year: vaccine mandates.
Conroy, the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Citizen of the Year, took a risk.
Concern for patients and trust in science have guided Conroy, 66, as she leads Dartmouth-Hitchcock through the biggest crisis of her career — though hardly the first — and moved her to institute the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate in New Hampshire.
A year ago, vaccines were the light at the end of the tunnel as health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders got their first doses. Older adults, teachers and workers in “essential” industries jockeyed to get their vaccines as soon as possible.
By May, vaccine supply had caught up with demand, and shots became available to all who wanted them. Rules melted away. Masks were shoved in drawers and closet corners. People packed bars and restaurants, saw concerts and plays, boarded planes and cruise ships.
But every pandemic indicator ticked up again in late summer, as vaccinations stalled and the delta variant took hold.
To Conroy, vaccines represented the best hope of ending the pandemic. Although the decision to require all Dartmouth-Hitchcock staff to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 was met with criticism, protests, even threats of a lawsuit, she said it was the only path forward.
The vaccine mandate unleashed a storm of criticism. The aggressive measure positioned Dartmouth-Hitchcock as an outlier in the Live Free or Die state.
New Hampshire has been reluctant to impose any requirements to fight COVID-19 since Gov. Chris Sununu ended the pandemic state of emergency in June. While other New England states have imposed vaccine requirements for health care workers or state employees, New Hampshire has been joining lawsuits to fight federal vaccination rules.
The vaccine mandate remains controversial. But since Conroy’s decision to make Dartmouth-Hitchcock the first New Hampshire hospital — the first employer of any kind in the state — to adopt one, almost every other hospital in the state has followed her lead.
During a recent interview, Conroy spread her arms out like a scale.
“Science here,” she said, in her right hand. “Beliefs here,” in her left.
“I’m always going to follow the science.”
Shooter
Conroy’s tenure at Dartmouth-Hitchcock began in 2017 with a crisis.
Five weeks after Conroy moved her pictures and diplomas into her new office in Lebanon, a man walked into the intensive care unit, pulled out a gun and shot his mother. The hospital was evacuated. Police swarmed the campus searching for the gunman as hospital staff tended to patients in the shade of trees around the hospital.
The next day, Conroy invited all the hospital staff to a town hall meeting — no agenda, just so people could have a place to talk about what they had been through.
“People wanted to talk about how vulnerable they felt, because nothing like that had happened there before.”
The shooting was Conroy’s first experience with misinformation. She remembers social media posts from across the country, speculating about what was happening in her building.
She advises other leaders facing crises to pay attention to social media and head off rumors before they can spread. During the pandemic, Conroy has been taking her own advice.
She and prominent Dartmouth-Hitchcock doctors like Michael Calderwood, Antonia Altomare and Erik Shessler have taken pains to talk publicly about COVID-19, putting out accurate information about the pandemic.
Since 2020, Dartmouth-Hitchcock has placed ads on television and in newspapers, worked to make medical experts available for media interviews and used social media posts and even billboards to promote public health measures like wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
This outreach is part of Conroy’s effort to position Dartmouth-Hitchcock not just as a leading hospital, but as an institution that gives back to New Hampshire.
As a young woman, Conroy found opportunity there.
Conroy graduated from Dartmouth College in 1977 with a degree in chemistry, a member of the second class to admit women. Attending college had never been guaranteed, and Conroy said she was only able to go to Dartmouth because she won a full scholarship.
Conroy worked through college too — 25, 30 hours every week, she remembers — waitressing, cooking and tending bar at Peter Christian’s, a onetime basement tavern on Hanover’s Main Street. The job grounded her in the local community, she said.
“A lot of my friends were not college students,” Conroy said, but rather locals she met at the restaurant, who were rooting for her to succeed.
Part of the appeal of the top job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock was the chance to repay the community that supported her in college.
That, and the fact that it was a bigger stage for an ambitious leader.
After college, Conroy attended medical school in South Carolina, training as an anesthesiologist. She found herself a leader in her department almost by accident and discovered she had a knack for the business side of medicine, too.
She led smaller hospitals in New Jersey and Massachusetts and served as the chief health care officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges before returning to the Upper Valley in 2017.
Vision
As hospital staff recovered from the trauma of the shooting, Conroy stabilized the health system’s finances and set her sights on expansion.
Conroy pushed forward on a $150 million expansion of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Lebanon campus and the expansion of a Manchester outpatient clinic into an ambulatory surgery center, which opened over the summer.
But Conroy wants Dartmouth-Hitchcock to provide a full range of services in southern New Hampshire, including hospital care.
In 2019, Conroy and the leaders of GraniteOne Health — the parent company of Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and Monadnock Community Hospital — began work toward a “combination” agreement.
Permutations of combinations and mergers with Catholic Medical Center have fallen short before, but Conroy said she thinks this one can succeed.
“We’re not the first people to take a secular organization and add a Catholic organization,” Conroy said. The organizational plan to keep Catholic ethical and religious directives — including those against abortion — in place at CMC has won the endorsement of New Hampshire’s Catholic bishop, she said.
The combination agreement could alleviate one of the most persistent problems in rural health care, Conroy said — too few patients. Dartmouth-Hitchcock trains doctors, but training standards require medical residents to see a certain number of patients and perform a certain number of procedures each year.
Seeing patients at Catholic Medical Center will make it easier to hit that mark, Conroy said, and could make New Hampshire a more attractive destination for new doctors and nurses.
Conroy said the combination will give patients the option to seek specialized care, see some of the best doctors in the country and participate in clinical trials of promising new treatments in Lebanon, instead of traveling to teaching hospitals in Boston. The cost of care tends to be lower in New Hampshire, she said — and traffic is usually better in Lebanon.
State regulators were beginning to examine the grand plans when New Hampshire had its first case of COVID-19.
Crisis
Panic and confusion marked the early weeks of the pandemic.
In those early days, Conroy said communication with the staff became even more important. She emailed staff weekly with dispatches from “Joanne’s Journal,” conversational letters about the latest virus science, mitigation measures and treatment tactics, as well as news from around the country.
“People felt very informed during COVID,” Conroy said. “They felt they knew as much as we knew. They knew what we didn’t know. They had a sense of confidence we were trying to make all the decision together.”
“People are already starting to forget, but it was really scary early on in March and April 2020 when we didn’t know much about the virus,” said Tom Raffio, president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental and a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock board. “She kept an optimistic tone, as well as realistic.”
The missives were a way to reassure Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s 13,500 employees.
Conroy also wrote about her own life, giving her staff a glimpse beyond her sharp blazers and deliberate manner.
She sometimes writes about her two cats — Winston, a fluffy Norwegian forest cat, and Charlie, a 25-pound whopper of a black-and-white tuxedo cat. “He needs to be on a diet,” Conroy sighed.
She also wrote about the death of her husband in April 2020 from bile duct cancer, and her 97-year-old mother’s stroke a few weeks later.
“Part of the power of leadership is having a level of vulnerability,” Conroy said, “to let people know that you’re human, you’re not perfect and you can sometimes appreciate what people are going through, because you’ve gone through it yourself.”
But Conroy said she understood that she had to remain present as a leader of New Hampshire’s largest hospital as the state felt its way through the first year of the pandemic.
She hoped regular communication with her staff and patients would maintain trust in an era marked by uncertainty.
Vaccines
Health care workers became eligible for vaccines just over a year ago, and Conroy said about half of her staff were eager to get their shots. Another group of staff — Conroy estimated about 30% — sat on the fence for a few weeks or months.
Some just wanted to see how their colleagues would react to their shots. Some wanted more information. But slowly, she said, more and more people took the vaccines, convinced they were safe and effective.
“At some point it becomes a ground game,” Conroy said, convincing the few who remained unvaccinated by the summer.
Many of the remaining reluctant staff were convinced by their colleagues, Conroy said, persuaded by people they trusted after months and years of working together.
Still, Conroy said, not everyone was convinced — and as the delta variant spread, it became even more important for health care workers to get vaccinated.
“I appreciate that for many people, they may have some tightly held concerns,” Conroy said. “But my overriding concern is the safety of our patients and the safety of colleagues in the community of the medical center.”
On Aug. 3, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health became the first employer in New Hampshire to require all its staff to be vaccinated, even before the Pfizer vaccine won full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The decision infuriated vaccine-skeptical activists and people who had spent the pandemic advocating against rules like mask requirements.
Dozens of people staged protests in Lebanon and outside Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Concord office. A group threatened a class-action lawsuit, which has yet to materialize. The protests helped galvanize a core of activists who advocate for personal choice over vaccination requirements and who have raised doubt about the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.
Conroy said she encourages debate.
“My late husband was pretty conservative,” she said. “We used to debate all the time.”
But in the context of the hospital, the focus has to stay on what’s best for patients, she said.
Unvaccinated people are more likely to contract and transmit the virus, Conroy said, and have higher viral loads than vaccinated people. Removing that risk from a hospital that cares for medically vulnerable people at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19 was the responsible choice, she said.
Opposition
Terese Grinnell, a nurse who has become a prominent voice among New Hampshire activists skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine requirements, said she wonders how much vaccines will protect vulnerable patients if it is still possible for vaccinated people to contract and transmit the coronavirus.
She said she believes some people who were persuaded to get COVID-19 felt coerced, not listened to.
And she argued that if too many people lose their jobs to vaccine requirements, patients will still face risks. Nurses caring for too many patients at a time, or inexperienced nurses fast-tracked to licensure, could make mistakes, she said.
Health care in New Hampshire can ill afford to lose more workers. But after Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s requirement took effect Sept. 30, Conroy said the hospital lost only a small number of employees.
Burnout from the stress of the pandemic is a bigger threat to the health care workforce, Conroy said.
Health care workers, particularly in rural areas, face other challenges, too — the cost of living, child care and the availability of housing. Conroy said Dartmouth is working on those things.
In the fall, Dartmouth-Hitchcock started offering employees a minimum wage of $17 per hour.
“That’s just a minimum living wage, but I think it was really appreciated by our front-level staff,” she said, as people who work in food and environmental services may be able to find better-paying jobs outside health care.
Health benefits are generous. For example, Dartmouth-Hitchcock pays for insulin and test strips for staff who are diabetic.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock offers on-site child care with lengthy hours of operation — though Conroy said she’s considering whether they need to offer more hours in order to meet the needs of staff working overnight shifts.
One silver lining to the pandemic is the system’s growing ability to offer remote work for staffers who do not work with patients. Conroy said it is easier to hire when the whole country is the applicant pool. The system now counts 2,500 remote employees.
For the staffers who do work with patients, particularly clinical staff, Conroy said Dartmouth-Hitchcock is working to ease the pain of the Upper Valley’s 1% housing vacancy rate. Dartmouth-Hitchcock has apartments under “master lease” agreements for new arrivals, and Conroy said the system is in the early stages of talking to developers about building permanent workforce housing.
Breathing
The last 22 months have been difficult, upending life as we knew it, and taking 800,000 loved ones around the country. The grief, trauma and stress of the pandemic have been undeniable.
“People should acknowledge that they feel that way,” Conroy said, but she said it’s important to find ways to relax.
For Conroy, that means exercising, cooking dinner with a core of friends and family, and spending time on the golf course — cellphone switched off, if she can swing it.
Sometimes though, Conroy said, all a person can do is breathe.
“I can get in my car sometimes, with all the things I’ve got to do and deliver on,” she said. “Sometimes I say, I just need to take some deep breaths.
“We’re all there. We all just need to take some deep breaths and realize we’re going to get through this.”