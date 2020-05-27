Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health have taken over management of the state's Doorway program in Manchester and Nashua.
Granite Pathways had been running both sites since the Doorway program began in January 2019. There are nine Doorways across New Hampshire, entry points into what is meant to be a network of local substance-use disorder treatment. The Manchester and Nashua Doorways had been the only two sites not linked to a local hospital.
The state ended its contract with Granite Pathways earlier this year after state health officials said Granite Pathways had been too slow to forge community connections and did not properly follow up on patients it had placed into programs.
The executive council approved contracts with Southern New Hampshire Health and Catholic Medical Center, worth a total of $3.6 million, in early March.
Colin McHugh, Interim President of Southern New Hampshire Health, said he was proud to be part of the Doorway program.
"Our goal is to support them by connecting them to our community partners and other resources to set them on a path to a strong recovery," McHugh said in a statement.
In a statement on the transition, Gov. Chris Sununu said he thought the Doorways worked best when affiliated with a hospital.
"This transition highlights the flexibility of the Doorway system, which allows us to make constant improvements to ensure we reach those in need and provide them with quality treatment and recovery services," Sununu said in a statement.
State data shows fewer people went to a Doorway for help in March and April than earlier this year, and fewer people got clinical evaluations or referrals to treatment. But the program has been distributing well over 1,000 naloxone or Narcan kits every month even through the pandemic.