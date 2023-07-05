A new 144-bed behavioral health hospital set to open in 2025 will more than double the number of psychiatric care beds in southeastern New Hampshire, according to hospital officials.
The facility — whose location is still to be determined — is to be a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, a nationwide provider of behavioral health care, and SolutionHealth, the parent organization of the Elliot Health in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua.
Funding for the $60 million project, more than two years in the making, includes $15 million in federal grants. Construction could begin in late summer or early fall, according to Bradley Kreick, CEO of SolutionHealth.
The facility is expected to boost access to specialty mental health residential care across the state, particularly in southern New Hampshire, according to SolutionHealth.
“It is a big deal. It means we’re going to significantly increase access statewide, especially in the southern tier, where there’s a significant shortage in bed capacity,” Kreick said.
The new hospital also will bring behavioral health inpatient care to children and adolescents in that section of the state.
The joint venture, finalized Friday, is expected to be a game-changer for the state’s overburdened mental health care system, cutting wait times and reducing boarding of psychiatric patients in emergency rooms.
“While not a silver bullet, it’s a major step forward with transformative potential. It’s a key component of what’s needed to meet community demand and serve our mission as best as possible,” Tate Curti, chief operating officer of Elliot Health System, said Wednesday.
“Currently there’s a mismatch between supply and demand for psychiatric care” in New Hampshire. “This will begin to address that,” while alleviating pressure on New Hampshire Hospital, the state psychiatric hospital, Curti said.
“We don’t think it will fully eliminate wait times, but it’s a significant piece to resolving this issue,” Curti said.
On Wednesday, 44 people waited in hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire for a bed in an inpatient psychiatric unit anywhere in the state, according to DHHS.
The Acadia-SolutionHealth blueprint, patterned after similar Acadia Health treatment centers in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan and Dartmouth, Mass., will contain four adult psychiatric care units, each with 24 beds, a 24-bed child and adolescent care unit and a unit dedicated to geriatric behavioral health, as well as a courtyard and space for therapeutic outdoor activities, Curti said.
The facility will treat mood disorders such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, trauma, thought disorders that may be related to neurocognitive conditions, and dual diagnoses that include substance misuse. Partial hospital programs and intensive outpatient services will be offered on site.
The project resulted from market research that shows many people leave New Hampshire for residential behavioral health care in Massachusetts and other states.
”The other phenomenon we saw is people not getting care at all,” said Kreick. “We’ve had such a profound access problem” statewide.
Kreick hopes construction can begin in three or four months. Acadia and Solution Health are looking for a 15- to 20-acre parcel near public transportation, highways and population centers in south-central New Hampshire. A handful of sites are under consideration, with two or three top contenders, Kreick said.
Roland Lamy, executive director of the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, said the additional access will help reduce emergency department boarding and pressure on community hospital partners.
But Lamy said he is concerned about the state’s limited workforce in behavioral health and hopes this new hospital, while adding a needed acute care option, will not jeopardize staffing in community mental health.
”Maintaining workforce for needed outpatient services to keep people out of hospital settings remains our primary focus,” Lamy said Wednesday by email.
On Wednesday, more than 50 people were waiting to be discharged from New Hampshire Hospital but could not leave because of a lack of step-down care options and support in the community, said Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI-NH, the state’s chapter of the National Alliance.
”NAMI NH is pleased that there is this endeavor to expand this capacity that has to be part of a comprehensive array of community-based care,” she said.
Crisis stabilization facilities are planned in the Lakes Region and Derry area. Desperately needed are step-up and step down mental health programs, as well as temporary and permanent supportive housing, said Stearns.
The state’s current budget “holds great promise for building out our community-based care,” the director of NAMI NH said. “We have to hold policy makers accountable.” The funding [in this budget cycle] could be transformative in creating “the mental health system that Granite Staters deserve. A good portion of that is community based. Folks may have very high needs to live within the community,” Stearns said.
According to Kreik at SolutionHealth, Acadia Healthcare was selected to be a partner because it has partnered successfully with non-profit health care networks nationwide, including the Henry Ford system in Michigan and the Erlanger system in Tennessee, and currently operates 250 in 39 states and Puerto Rico.
The new behavioral health hospital in southeastern New Hampshire is expected to employ 250, including psychiatrists, mental health counselors, social workers and support staff.
“We are pleased to see this behavioral health hospital project move forward, funded in part through the Department’s contract with SolutionHealth,” Jake Leon, communications director for NH DHHS, said by email.
”We’ll have a resource that we’ve never had before,” said Curti at Elliott Health, which will continue to provide inpatient beds for people with medical and mental health conditions.