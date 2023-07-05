New Hampshire Hospital (copy)

Plans for a new 144-bed behavioral health hospital are slated to take some of the pressure off New Hampshire Hospital, shown here.

 UNION LEADER Photo/

A new 144-bed behavioral health hospital set to open in 2025 will more than double the number of psychiatric care beds in southeastern New Hampshire, according to hospital officials.

The facility — whose location is still to be determined — is to be a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, a nationwide provider of behavioral health care, and SolutionHealth, the parent organization of the Elliot Health in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua.