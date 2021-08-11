Children in southern New Hampshire will soon have better access to mental health services following a new partnership between St. Joseph Hospital and Greater Nashua Mental Health.
With the pandemic causing anxiety, depression and other concerns among youth, the professional partnership aims to fill a void in mental health services for children.
“Families are really having a hard time locating appropriate therapists and behavioral health services, so they do have a lot of waitlists,” said Dr. Pam Beahm, a pediatrician with St. Joseph Hospital.
Parents are often waiting several months to get their children the services that they need, according to Beahm, who said the problem existed prior to the pandemic but has been exacerbated since COVID-19 hit.
This new agreement between St. Joseph Hospital and Greater Nashua Mental Health will permit behavioral health clinicians from GNMH to work alongside St. Joe’s pediatric providers across their three practice locations in Nashua and Milford.
According to a release, GNMH Behavioral Health professionals will be available in each practice to provide a mix of services and support to both the pediatric providers and their patients.
Those services include medication management, psychiatrist consultations and care management to help identify appropriate behavioral health and community support services.
“The mental health issues are really great, and kids have been suffering significantly,” Beahm said on Wednesday, adding now is the ideal time to integrate mental health services into the pediatric practices.
By combining resources and creating a unique community partnership, pediatricians and mental health professionals can work together and work smarter while offering critical services to area children, said Kerry Ann Hayon, vice-president of operations with St. Joe’s Integrated Medical Group.
“I think we are really excited about this,” said Hayon. “We are thrilled to be able to have this partnership with this special purpose.”
The past year has been challenging on children who may not have been in their traditional school settings or may have been forced to stay home alone because of the pandemic, said Beahm.
With remote schooling, many children were dealing with anxiety and depression associated with isolation, according to Beahm, who has been working with pediatric patients on how to manage their time, establish routines and keep connecting with others despite physical distancing.
“Both St. Joseph Hospital and Greater Nashua Mental Health have a long history of caring for our community,” Dr. Cynthia Whitaker, president and CEO of GNMH, said in a statement. “We hear time and time again how difficult it can be for parents to find this type of care for their children, and this partnership will help to break down some of those barriers. We believe that everyone in our community deserves access to behavioral health care.”