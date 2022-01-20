CONCORD — The Sununu administration proposes to partner with Portsmouth Regional Hospital to build a new, behavioral health project with nearly 100 treatment beds in Epping.
Under the proposed arrangement, the state would use $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help defray some of the cost to build the $45 million project.
In turn, HCA Healthcare, the for-profit parent owner of the Portsmouth hospital, would commit to operating treatment beds at this location for at least the next seven years, according to state officials.
Gov. Chris Sununu has tasked Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette with expanding the capacity for treating children and adults with behavioral health problems.
Last May, Sununu issued an executive order that gave Shibinette’s agency its mission that included expanding “access and availability” of community mental health services.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee is scheduled to take up this request during its meeting Friday.
“This project is one of two capital defrayment projects that the Department of Health and Human Services will propose in the next 24 months,” Shibinette wrote in a letter to the budget oversight panel.
The plan calls for the new hospital to include 68 inpatient beds for adults, 16 for geriatric patients, 12 for adolescents who are 12 years old or younger, and an outpatient program that can include partial hospitalization for up to another 15 people.
The schedule calls for completion of this new hospital by the fall of 2023, Shibinette said.
Question over precedent raised
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said while the need for more mental health beds is clear, this request is unusual.
“I can’t recall the state ever using a federal grant to help a for-profit company subsidize its capital needs,” D’Allesandro said. "At the very least, we need to review how much of a precedent this would be."
The state continues final negotiations to purchase the privately-owned Hampstead Hospital and turn it into a “center of excellence” for treating youth with behavioral health issues.
The fiscal committee has already approved using nearly $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to acquire that 110-bed psychiatric and substance abuse treatment hospital, which sits on 100 rolling acres in the rural community.
Sununu had said his goal was to complete that purchase by the end of last December.
Shibinette told the Executive Council last week those talks are progressing, but they still need some time to complete.